Ask Canada Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah Podcast Celebrates 50th Episode Release
Calgary immigration lawyer Evelyn Ackah is thrilled to announce the Ask Canada Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah Podcast released its 50th episode.
It's vital for Ackah Law to keep our clients current on Canadian and U.S. immigration news. On each episode of the podcast, I discuss important immigration topics for individuals and businesses.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary immigration lawyer Evelyn Ackah is thrilled to announce that the Ask Canada Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah Podcast released its 50th episode on January 17, 2023. Evelyn celebrated the milestone with a special interview with Dr. Brian Abelson, DC, a Doctor of Chiropractic, the developer of Motion Specific Release (MSR), an International Best Selling Author, and the founder of Kinetic Health in Calgary, Alberta. Dr. Abelson lives in a multicultural family, is a world traveller, philanthropist, marathon runner and triathlete, and has a firm belief in living a holistic lifestyle.
Evelyn and Brian discussed a wide range of topics including:
• The benefits of curiosity and lifelong learning
• Aging, tai chi and combining art and science as we age
• Canada's diversity and aging population
• Attitudes surrounding charity, immigration and politics
• Managing change and challenges
Ask Canada Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah Podcast was named #1 Best Canada Immigration Podcast in 2022 by Feedspot and is available on the Ackah Law website, and is on the top podcast players including Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon and YouTube.
Calgary Business Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah, the founder of Ackah Business Immigration Law, said,
"It's vital for Ackah Law to keep our clients current on the latest Canada and U.S. immigration news. On each episode of the podcast, I discuss important immigration topics for individuals and businesses. I'm grateful that our listeners have found the podcast helpful and keep tuning in."
About Ackah Law
Ackah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto to serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or 403.452.9515.
