3M, Dentsply Sirona, and Kerr Corporation Represent Over Half of the Total U.S. Dental Materials Market

Financial barriers limit access to dental care and, therefore, limit the U.S. dental materials market across all categories.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released new research on the U.S. Dental Materials market, addressing key insights, trends, and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2022 and beyond. Currently, the aging generation born between 1944 and 1964, commonly referred to as the Baby Boomers, has a population of approximately 76 million and will be a major driver of the dental materials market. The baseline health of this generation has improved compared with that of previous generations; however, the dental needs of this population will increase with age.

According to iData's U.S. Market Report Suite for Dental Materials, the market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2022. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach approximately $2.1 billion. This report includes detailed procedure numbers, industry dynamics, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, for the market segments covered.

iData's analysis includes detailed segmentation on the following markets including dental cements, dental impression materials, direct restorative materials, temporary restorative materials, dental bonding agents, dental core build-up materials and dental anesthetics.

In 2022, the leader of the U.S. Dental Materials market was 3M, followed by Dentsply Sirona and Kerr Corporation. 3M’s in-depth market analysis and consultation with dental professionals play a key role in the company’s product development strategy and result in highly differentiated products.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

