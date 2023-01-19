Submit Release
JODIE KING LAUNCHES THE HONEST ART PODCAST

Honest Art Podcast is an exclusive new show for artists of all levels and aspiring creatives looking to turn their passion into a thriving business.

Forbes-featured artist and entrepreneur Jodie King debuts a podcast revealing the secrets to how she turned her passion into a thriving business

The mission to show artists that the starving artist trope is outdated and to give them the tools they need to make it big in the creative industry. Because that’s how we change the world.”
— Jodie King
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin-based artist, serial entrepreneur, and educator Jodie King launches the Honest Art Podcast. In a society that often tells us to find our passion and follow it, few people ever take the time to learn what it takes to actually make a living doing what they love. Jodie King is here to change that.

In her new Honest Art Podcast, the professional artist pulls back the curtain on what it takes to build a thriving art business. This inspiring, motivating, and encouraging show will teach listeners everything they need to know about making their art dreams a reality. Tune in every Tuesday to hear all about it, wherever you listen to your podcasts!

The Honest Art Podcast is an exclusive new show that offers straight talk and no-nonsense advice for both new and experienced artists. Hosted by Jodie King, the podcast provides insights on her decades-long art journey, shares heartening interviews with other successful artists, and ultimately offers support for anyone looking to make it in the creative world. There’s no sugar-coating her experience or the ups and downs of the artpreneur’s breakthrough. King is dedicated to helping others achieve their artistic dreams — while also championing artists and the creative process as a whole. The mission is “to show artists that the starving artist trope is outdated and to give them the tools they need to make it big in the creative industry,” King reflects. “Because that’s how we change the world.”

Enjoy the Honest Art Podcast on all major podcast platforms and view quick snippets of each episode on YouTube. If you’re interested in being featured on Jodie’s podcast or for any other queries email amy@jodieking.com.

About Jodie King:
Jodie King is a teacher, entrepreneur, speaker and professional abstract artist. She is known for her high-demand innovative online art and business courses and has nearly 50k Instagram followers. King conducts workshops all over the world.

Honest Art Podcast with Jodie King - Episode 1: Introducing the Honest Art Podcast

