Hoover Dam Bridge Inspections, Lane Restrictions January 23-27 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. –The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be making the following lane closures along north- and southbound Interstate 11 (I-11) over the Mike O'Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial (Hoover Dam) Bridge in Clark County next week:

Monday, January 23-Wednesday, January 25 (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Southbound #2 lane (outside lane) closed over the bridge.



Wednesday, January 25-Friday, January 27 (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Northbound #2 lane (outside lane) closed over the bridge.

Pedestrian sidewalk closed

The temporary lane closures are needed for structural bridge inspections, which are conducted on a biennial basis per federal law. The 1,900-foot-long, 890-foot-tall steel-and-concrete composite arch bridge opened to traffic on October 19, 2010.

NDOT inspects most Nevada bridges, including city and county-maintained structures, every two years. Bridges with more extensive deterioration are inspected more often, while select newer bridges are inspected every four years. In fact, NDOT’s dedicated bridge inspection and rehabilitation program has helped Nevada bridges to recently be named the nation’s best for the eighth consecutive year.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.