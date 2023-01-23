Announcing the 2022 International Service Excellence Award Winners
The 2022 International Service Excellence Awards celebrate organizations and individuals for their commitment to service excellence and human experience.
Most notable was the movement towards data-driven analytics and the adoption of AI and Machine Learning to better understand customer behavior and to best support the customer experience.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global leaders in customer experience are celebrated with the International Service Excellence Awards (ISEA).
The Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) is the body delegated by the International Council of Customer Service Organizations (ICCSO) to manage the International Service Excellence Awards. These awards are recognized as the premier service awards around the globe. Organizations and individuals that excel and lead in service excellence compete in a variety of categories to earn recognition for their unwavering focus on delivering exceptional service experiences.
“The 2022 ISEA Awards process reinforced that high-performing companies continue to value Customer Experience priorities as strategically critical to their overall success. Most notable was the movement towards data-driven analytics and the adoption of AI and Machine Learning capabilities to better understand customer behavior and to best support the customer experience," notes International Awards Judge, Maria Martinez.
Christine Churchill, Founder and CEO of CSIA shares, “Celebration and focus on the customer experience is paramount at these winning organizations. They achieve success by investing in the right people, team member experience, customer research, analytics, technology, and constant customer curiosity and observation.”
Judging Criteria
The judging criteria for the International Service Excellence Awards are aligned with the International Customer Service Standard 2020:2025 (ICSS), which provides a comprehensive and practical framework to assist and assess, organizations in delivering consistently high levels of service. This standard, based on the balanced scorecard methodology, reviews organizations to determine if the customer is the focus of the business and how that is supported through culture, processes, procedures, training, hiring practices, and daily actions.
International Service Excellence Award Winners:
2022 Company Awards:
Large Business: The Hospitals Contribution Fund (HCF)
Small Business: Fathom
Government/Not-for-Profit: Abu Dhabi City Municipality
Division of a Large Business: Nasdaq Governance Solutions
Service Center (large): DraftKings Customer Experience Team
Service Center (medium): Yarra Valley Water
Service Center (small): Cargo Crew – Client Service Team
Customer-Focused Innovations: Abu Dhabi Department of Health
Visionary Award: Service NSW
Customer Service Project of the Year – Customer Impact: Abu Dhabi Department of Health
Customer Service Project of the Year – Service Transformation: NSW Government – Department of Customer Service
Customer Service Team of the Year (small): Suncorp
Customer Service Team of the Year (medium): Diversey North American Technical Services Team
Employee Engagement Award: Nasdaq Governance Solutions
Customer-Centric Culture (small): AH
Customer-Centric Culture (large): Ryan, LLC
2022 Service Champions:
Organizations are awarded the Service Champion designation when their total points awarded are within 0.5 points of the winning organization in that category.
Customer-Centric Culture (large): Cebuana Lhuillier
Customer Service Team of the Year (medium): Smartgroup – Vehicle Sales Team
Customer Service Team of the Year (small): Hendrick Autoguard Customer Care and Nations Guard Customer Care
2022 Service Excellence Up and Comers:
Service Center (large): Avetta
2022 Individual Awards:
Customer Service CEO of the Year: Matthew Oppenheimer (Founder and CEO, Remitly)
Customer Service Leader of the Year: Tate Burford (Suncorp)
Customer Service Manager of the Year: Kris Hubbard (Hendrick Autoguard and Nations Guard)
If you would like to nominate your organization or a colleague for an International Service Excellence Award in 2023 please contact us at the number below and check our website for more information and future updates.
About Customer Service Institute of America:
The Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) is to be the professional body of choice for customer service leaders across the US. The Institute has the exclusive North American rights to distribute the International Customer Service Standard (ICSS) and certify organizations to the Standard.
