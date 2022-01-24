Announcing the 2021 International Service Excellence Award Winners
The 2021 International Service Excellence Awards celebrate organizations and individuals for their commitment to service excellence
Personalized service and technology are coming together in new and exciting ways and we are looking forward to seeing how this advances even more in the years to come.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global leaders in customer experience are celebrated with the International Service Excellence Awards (ISEA).
— Christine Churchill, CEO of CSIA
The Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) is the body delegated by the International Council of Customer Service Organizations (ICCSO) to manage the International Service Excellence Awards. These awards are recognized as the premier service awards around the globe. Organizations and individuals that excel and lead in service excellence compete in a variety of categories to earn recognition for their unwavering focus on delivering exceptional service experiences.
“There was an overarching passion demonstrated by this year’s award winners around customer experience focus through automation and data-driven decisions as they relate to future experience enhancements,” notes International Awards Judge, Maria Martinez.
Christine Churchill, Founder, and CEO of CSIA shares, “We found that while many organizations still struggled to adapt in 2021, our award winners thrived. The common theme for success is their unwavering consistency in their daily efforts driven by a customer-centric culture. Personalized service and technology are coming together in new and exciting ways and we are looking forward to seeing how this advances even more in the years to come.”
Judging Criteria
The judging criteria for the International Service Excellence Awards are aligned with the International Customer Service Standard 2020:2025 (ICSS), which provides a comprehensive and practical framework to assist and assess, organizations in delivering consistently high levels of service. This standard, based on the balanced scorecard methodology, reviews organizations to determine if the customer is the focus of the business and how that is supported through culture, processes, procedures, training, hiring practices, and daily actions.
International Service Excellence Award Winners:
2021 Company Awards:
Large Business: FIS
Medium Business: Seismic
Small Business: FedStar
Division of a Medium Business: Embrace Pet Insurance Service Center
Division of a Large Business: Nasdaq Governance Solutions
Service Center (large): Noom
Service Center (small): Hendrick Autoguard Customer Care
Customer Focused Innovations: ISN Software Corporation
Visionary Award: DraftKings
Customer Service Project of the Year – Customer Impact: Ryan, LLC (for tax.com)
Customer Service Project of the Year – Service Innovation: Optus
Customer Service Team of the Year: Evestnet MoneyGuide
Customer Service Project of the Year – Service Transformation: Diversey North America Technical Operations and Customer Service Team
Employee Engagement Award: The Academy at Bank of America
Customer Culture Award: FIS Client Engagement
2021 Service Champions:
Organizations are awarded the Service Champion designation when their total points awarded are within 0.5 points of the winning organization in that category.
Large Business: Cebuana Lhuillier
Division of a Large Business: Diversey Technical Services Team
Employee Engagement: Pershing, LLC
Customer Service Team of the Year: DraftKings Customer Experience Team
Small Business: AH
2021 Individual Awards:
Customer Service Executive of the Year: Brian O’Neill (FIS Client Engagement)
If you would like to nominate your organization or a colleague for an International Service Excellence Award in 2022 please contact us at the number below or International Service Excellence Awards.
About Customer Service Institute of America:
The Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) is to be the professional body of choice for customer service leaders across the US. The Institute has the exclusive North American rights to distribute the International Customer Service Standard (ICSS) and certify organizations to the Standard.
Christine Churchill
CSIA
+1 630-541-9545
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other