Announcing the 2020 International Service Excellence Award Winners
The 2020 International Service Excellence Awards celebrate organizations and individuals for their commitment to service excellence
...winners not only excelled in keeping the pace of “business as usual” but thrived in the face of their challenges and emerged as leaders not just in service excellence, but in humanity.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global leaders in customer experience are celebrated with through the International Service Excellence Awards (ISEA).
The Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) is the body delegated by the International Council of Customer Service Organizations (ICCSO) to manage the International Service Excellence Awards. These awards are recognized as the premier service awards around the globe. Organizations and individuals that excel, lead, and are trail blazers in service excellence compete in a variety of categories to earn recognition for their unwavering focus to exceptional service experiences.
Christine Churchill, Founder and CEO of CSIA adds, “Like all organizations, this year’s winners were faced with a multitude of challenges in the face of a global pandemic and a country in unrest. What impressed the judging panel the most was that these winners not only excelled in keeping the pace of “business as usual” but thrived in the face of their challenges and emerged as leaders not just in service excellence, but in humanity.”
In response to the COVID-19 crisis and at the recommendation of the 2020 ISEA judging panel in, two awards were added to recognize organizations that went above and beyond for their people and their clients during this unprecedented time.
Judging Criteria:
The judging criteria for the International Service Excellence Awards is aligned with the International Customer Service Standard (ICSS), which provides a comprehensive and practical framework to assist organizations in delivering consistently high levels of service. This standard, based on the balanced scorecard methodology, reviews organizations to determine if the customer is the focus of the business and how that is supported through culture, processes, procedures, training, hiring practices, and daily actions.
International Service Excellence Award Winners:
2020 Company Awards:
Large Business: Ryan
Division of a Large Business: Nasdaq Governance Solutions
Medium Business: DraftKings
Service Center (large): bswift
Customer Focused Innovations: Cebuana Lhuillier
Visionary Award: Merrill Edge
Customer Service Project of the Year – Customer Impact: Hendrick Autoguard Client Care
Customer Service Project of the Year – Service Innovation: Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd.
Customer Service Team of the Year : mate
Customer Service Team of the Year - small: FedStar, LLC
Customer Service Project of the Year – Service Transformation: Diversey North America Technical Operations and Customer Service Team
Customer Service Organization of the Year – Government/Not-for-Profit: Al Ain City Municipality
Employee Engagement Award: The Academy at Bank of America
Customer Culture Award: FIS Client Engagement
Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives: BNY Mellon – Pershing, LLC
Exemplary COVID Response – Team Support: bswift
Exemplary COVID Response – Client Support: AH
2020 Service Champions:
Organizations are awarded the Service Champion designation when their total points awarded are within 1.5 points of the winning organization in that category.
Customer Service Project of the Year – Customer Impact : Optus Australia
2020 Individual Awards:
Customer Service Executive of the Year: Brian O’Neill (FIS Client Engagement)
Customer Service Manager of the Year: Amy Johnson (Westpark Communications)
Chief Customer Officer of the Year: G. Brint Ryan (Ryan, LLC)
Customer Service Advocate of the Year: Michael “Chad” Woods (Hendrick Autoguard)
Customer Service Professional of the Year: Susan Lopez (LadyBoss)
About Customer Service Institute of America:
The Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) is to be the professional body of choice for customer service leaders across the US. The Institute has the exclusive North American rights to distribute the International Customer Service Standard (ICSS) and certify organizations to the Standard.
