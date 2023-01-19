“The Soccer Academy” Television Show Completes Filming of Episodes in Portugal: Aiming for Croatia and Argentina Next
Working with the people of Morocco and Portugal has been a wonderful experience. We are looking forward to Croatia and Argentina Next -- God willing.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Soccer Academy” Television Show Completes Filming of Episodes in Portugal and Morocco: Aiming for Croatia and Argentina Next
The adventure, culture, travelogue, and educational/instructional (E/I) television series known as “The Soccer Academy” has just completed filming four (4) new episodes in the countries of Morocco and Portugal. The two episodes in Safi, Morocco and Marrakech, Morocco have just been released, and the two other episodes filmed in Portugal are set for release in early February 2023.
The production team of “The Soccer Academy” is now planning to film four (4) additional episodes of the show in the countries of Croatia and Argentina in coming months.
“The Soccer Academy” is affiliated with The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, an international non-profit organization based in the United States. The Global Foundation and “The Soccer Academy” will return to the cities of Marrakech and Safi in the country of Morocco in March 2023 to conduct two new “All Girls Soccer Clinics.” These soccer clinics are being offered free of charge for select female soccer players between the ages of 8 and 15.
This past summer, The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer operated two successful weeks of soccer camps in Marrakech and Safi (in July 2022), and this will mark a return visit to focus specifically on the continued development of female youth players in the country of Morocco.
As noted above, The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer is the co-producer of “The Soccer Academy” television show, a program designed primarily for soccer players, young people, families, young adults and coaches in the U.S. and abroad. The show is broadcast each week on the entire LATV television network platform nationally, as well as on KMCI Channel 38 “The Spot” in metro Kansas City on Channel 38 (KMCI “The Spot”) at 12:30 p.m. every Saturday afternoon. (See www.SoccerAcademy.tv for local listings).
“The Soccer Academy” is distributed internationally by TVS (see www.tvsco.com).
The YouTube Channel for “The Soccer Academy” can be accessed via the following link:
https://www.youtube.com/@thesocceracademytelevision7839/videos
Episodes from Morocco can be viewed via these links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UM4xHWYpt_I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgHFhKhLRQw
Past episodes from Mexico are also being broadcast in Los Angeles and Kansas City (among several other cities). One of those episodes include the following:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7ZwtjZJIfI
The website for “The Soccer Academy”: www.SoccerAcademy.tv
The website for The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer: www.GlobalSoccerPeace.org
Soccer Instructional Tips from "The Soccer Academy" Episode in Safi, Morocco