EverService Launches Legal Digital Questionnaire Services to Reduce Drop-Off Rates and Maximize Revenue for Law Firms

EverService Holdings, LLC

Solution Improves ROI for Retainers, Mass Tort and Legal Intake.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverService Holdings, LLC “EverService” launches a Digital Questionnaire Services product that focuses on reducing drop-off rates and accelerating new client onboarding for law firms around the country.

The offering integrates solutions from EverService’s legal-focused brand, Alert Communications. The digital questionnaire allows Alert Communication’s legal intake specialists to guide clients in promptly completing the survey, followed by a direct upload into any law firm’s existing case management tool for easy access to client details.

“We designed this new product offering based on direct feedback from our largest attorney and law firm customers. Helping our legal customers reduce churn of their prospective clients has been cited as their #1 business opportunity, so this solution was purpose-built with that in mind,” said Jeff Mosler, CEO of EverService.

Alert Communications’ 24/7/365 availability supports law firms, independent lawyers, and legal marketing agencies. The company converts advertising leads through 24/7 legal intake services, signed retainers, virtual receptionists, call routing services, appointment scheduling, and live chat and text services.

Alert Communications also offers legal case management, billing, client intake, and CRM integration with law practice management software such as Clio, PracticePanther, AbacusNext, and Centerbase.

About EverService:

EverService is a global provider of tech-enabled business solutions for companies of all sizes, helping them to grow and scale with digital marketing, website design & development, scheduling & booking services, 24/7 answering services, inbound & outbound sales, live virtual receptionists, client & patient intake, and IT services. The company goes to market with vertically integrated, industry-leading brands including Alert Communications, Blue Corona, Nexa Receptionists, Mid-State Communications, Client Chat Live, Mainline Telecommunications, and Nexa Healthcare. For more information, visit EverService at https://everservice.com