Nashville, Award Winning City for Dog Amenities
Music City, a top city for dog friendlinessNASHVILLE, TN, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A few years ago Mars Pet Care opened their massive dog friendly headquarters south of Nashville. Watering pet stations, playrooms and a pristine dog park are just a few of the dog perks available to their associate's dogs during their day at the office.
"Better Cities for Pets" is the award Mars has presented to Nashville (and a few other deserving cities) for their focus on pet friendliness. Nashville seems to be adding a particularly high number of innovative, dog focused businesses.
Newest to the Nashville dog scene is the announcement of the Urban Dog Bar in The Nations neighborhood. Slated to open summer 2023, the new business will feature drinks and food for humans along with a large, members only, dog park for pups. "Dog beer" is mentioned as another offering for the furry friends.
Dog friendly patios are plentiful in the lush neighborhoods of Music City. Hillsboro Village is home to Fido Cafe (former home to the longstanding Jone's Pet Supplies). Across the street from Fido, you'll find the very popular Double Dogs restaurant with their pup filled patio.
Head west to 12th Avenue South and you'll find dogs hanging out on the back patio of Urban Grub, street level at 12 South Taproom and on the patio of the popular Filling Station Bar.
Further west, the Berry Hill neighborhood includes The Loading Dock and Brothers Burger Joint, both favorites of local dogs.
East Nashville, The Gulch, 8th Ave South, Sylvan Park and Green Hills all have multiple dog friendly patios too.
For a more rural dog experience, look no further than The Farm at Natchez Trace. This multi acre property has a lodge, suites and even nature walks available for it's guests. All of these dog amenities set in a rural setting on the southwest side of Nashville.
For an intown, hotel experience for pups, the new luxurious Yardstick Boutique Dog Hotel is the best example of a human-grade hotel we've seen (but for dogs only). Their high style suites, cushioned floor playrooms, sofa lounges, room service, yards and 24 hour staff offer everything a dog and their parents could want.
If dog parks are a measure, the Fair Park Dog Park, in the shadows of the Nashville Soccer Stadium, is a favorite of many Nashville dogs and their parents. The fully fenced, large park offers large dog and small dog play spaces. The artificial turf keeps the dogs fresh during wet weather. The park even has permanent human restroom facilities for pet parents. All of this splendor is located in the trendy Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood.
Modern Dog is in The Nations neighborhood and offers an amazing retail therapy experience for dog lovers. The perfectly curated selection features food, treats, bowls, collars, leashes and just about everything else the fashionable dog needs for their busy life. Wags and Whiskers, on Charlotte Avenue and East Nashville, offers an excellent retail assortment too. In addition to retail they offer convenient self serve dog bathing stations.
City Vets, Parker's Paws and Good Vets are examples of the new breed of boutique veterinarian practices popping up around Nashville. Their aesthetically pleasing lobbies and buildings are indicative of the focused services they provide.
Cheekwood Gardens, one of Nashville's crown jewels, does it's share to provide social experiences for Nashville's dogs.
Their Dog Night Summer Series offers incredible evening events of live music and family fun. In the Fall, their Halloween Pooch Parade is a must-see for dog lovers. Nashville Humane also hosts an amazing annual Halloween costume contest in Centennial Park, near Vanderbilt University. You'll see pups dressed as Wonder Woman, Pirates, Wizard of Oz characters, Minnie Pearl and even Elvis.
Nashville also has incredible new hotels that provide amazing experiences for humans travelling with their dogs. You'll usually find a dog resting on one of the multiple sofas in the lobby of the Graduate Hotel near West End. At the new luxurious Four Seasons Hotel, a quick call to the concierge can fulfill about any request today's pampered pooch can imagine.
Now you see why Nashville dogs are howlin' with happiness.
Sara Barker
The Dog Follower
email us here