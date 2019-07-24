The Mutter Report, Red(AC)Ted, a new book written by 2 rescue dogs, Macy's Townhouse for DOGS and Dog Museum, DOG NEWS

The Mutter Report, Red(AC)Ted, an upcoming book on Amazon, Macy's Townhouse for DOGS and a dog museum all present a new perspective of the human side of dogs.

TUPELO, MS, USA, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book, The Mutter Report, Red(AC)Ted, written by 2 rescue dogs Red and Ted provides a light hearted perspective of today's political events. The growing number of dogs in American homes are playing an important role in today's society. As dog families pursue specialized services and entertainment for their dogs, the book spotlights the personalities that draw that endearment.In addition to the entertaining new book, other new unique businesses are catering to the demand. Macy's Townhouse for DOGS is a specialty boutique hotel that rivals any luxury hotel for humans. The Townhouse Facebook page highlights the dogs personified by the surrounding plush sofas and home like environment depicting them with fitting human stories regarding their daily schedules, special diets, hotel activities and travel arrangements.A museum presenting dog rarities including sculpters, rare paintings, limited addition Wegman photographs, antique dog collars, a collection of photographs of Elvis and his dogs and more will soon be arriving to cater to the demands and enjoyment for dogs and the family members they love. The museum will be opening Fall 2019The Mutter Report will soon be availabe for pre-sales on Amazon.



