The Dog Hotel Critic names top hotels for DOGS and top hotels for HUMANS travelling with DOGS

Luxury DOG Hotels and Luxury Hotels for HUMANS travelling with DOGS expand services across the country

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the $80 billion pet industry sees no sign of slowing down, businesses expand their services to capture their share of the pie. Hotels for dogs (formerly known as kennels) are becoming more and more competitive in the services and amenities they offer their demanding clients.The luxury hotel market is also stepping up their game to provide services for their clients travelling with their dogs. The Lowell Hotel in New York City has just finished a $40 million renovation and the dog's mascot, Archie, has approved the new amenities offered their 4 legged customers. The hotel offers dog walking as well as a fine dining menu for pets prepared by their Award winning culinary team.Hotels for dogs, such as Macy's Townhouse, in Tupelo, MS (birthplace of Elvis) features private quiet suites with a common living room furnished with George Smith mohair sofas and an exhibit of antique dog collars that rivals the Leed's Castle Dog Collar Museum's world's largest display in England. In nearby Oxford, MS, Chancellor's House Hotel made the cut for the Dog Hotel Critic's list for amenities for humans travelling with dogs.Canine Styles, in New York City, is one of the best destinations for luxury travel goods for dogs. Leather carriers, sweaters, scarves and everything else to outfit your dog is available at their New York locations.The new luxury BlackBerry Mountain hotel (sister hotel to the famed BlackBerry Farm) Walland, TN, Wentworth Mansion in Charleston, S.C. and others have made the list for their dog offerings. For the full, but everchanging list, follow www.thehoteldogcritic.com to see the latest and the best.



