75,000 water leaks detected using ASTERRA satellite technology

Rapid growth leads to massive cost and energy savings, making strides against climate change

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASTERRA , the global leader in using Earth observation to reduce water loss, announced today that the 75,000th water leak was found using ASTERRA’s Recover water leak detection service.The leak was found in the United States, in the water system of the Illinois Village of Schaumburg. Finding and resolving 75,000 leaks worldwide represents a total savings of approximately 276,000 million gallons of water, 176,640 metric tons in reduced carbon dioxide emissions, and an energy savings of 690,000 MWH, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).“Finding 75,000 water leaks is a milestone worthy of celebration,” said Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. “This represents significant energy savings because treated water costs money and consumes energy to produce, and when it leaks, it’s a complete waste. ASTERRA finds these hidden leaks three to four times faster than traditional leak detection methods.”Recover technology has been used since 2015 by ASTERRA to locate treated water beneath the surface of the Earth. It took approximately four years to locate the first 25,000 leaks, and then about one year to locate the next 25,000. But due to ASTERRA’s rapid growth, it took just about nine months to locate 25,000 more.ASTERRA owns the patents on the first technology capable of monitoring soil characteristics, such as underground moisture and trace minerals, over immense areas quickly, easily, and continually. It uses satellites in space and polarimetric synthetic aperture radar (PolSAR) to collect data in the L-band wavelength that can provide subsurface data on soil characteristics. Then, a series of patented algorithms and AI models translate the raw data into visualizations of the location and concentration of soil moisture.Called the most significant advancement in underground water leak detection in 80 years, Recover won the inaugural American Water Works Association’s Innovation Award in 2021. In late 2022, ASTERRA’s Recover also won the Space and Satellite Professionals International Better Satellite World Award.***ABOUT ASTERRAASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA products and services use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring its products to the next level and is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io

