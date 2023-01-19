Epoch Concepts Announces the Appointment of Christie Codner as Chief Operating Officer
Accomplished IT Executive is Promoted as COO to Continue Successfully Leading Operations for Epoch Concepts
She has demonstrated the ability to operate with the highest level of efficiency and is dedicated to building high performing teams.”LITTLETON, COLORADO , USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epoch Concepts, a trusted partner and supplier of IT solutions and services to the US Government and its agencies, system integrators, and enterprise organizations around the world, is pleased to announce that Christie Codner has been appointed Epoch’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO). As Epoch’s new COO, Codner will lead and scale the company’s growth and business operations. She will report directly to Epoch Concept’s CEO, Marcus Smiley.
— Marcus Smiley, CEO
“Christie brings a decade of experience as an accomplished and innovative IT industry executive with a focus on business operations, seamlessly leading the partnership program, marketing and integration teams,” said Smiley. “She has demonstrated the ability to operate with the highest level of efficiency and is dedicated to building high performing teams. Christie understands the depth of our organization, our trajectory, and our culture, and I am confident that she will thrive in this newly appointed position and help take our business to the next level.”
Codner’s experience prior to working with Epoch Concepts includes working as a lead counselor for the Arapahoe House where she supported clients with resources to help them overcome mental health challenges while guiding staff on procedures and caseload management. Codner is an exceptional business leader that thrives on solving complex challenges through collaboration and innovation. Her data-first approach drives operational improvement and development across organizations.
Codner holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a minor in Sociology from Metropolitan State University and is a recent graduate from the University of Colorado with an EMBA.
About Epoch Concepts
Epoch Concepts LLC, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business, is an IT solutions and services provider serving the U.S. government, enterprises, and systems integrators. From storage and infrastructure, to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, Epoch Concepts designs, sources, and integrates solutions that empower its customers to do even more—to reinvent, reimagine, and redefine what they do and how they do it.
Epoch Concepts is a proud Veteran-owned business.
Learn more about Epoch Concepts at www.epochconcepts.com.
Jamila Nanakasse
Conveyance Marketing Group
+1 213-805-1750
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn