Air Force Announces Epoch Concepts as a Key Competitor for The $950 Million JADC2 Contract
Epoch Concepts Along with 29 Additional Vendors to Compete for Department Of Defense Competition to Increase Efficacy Of Military Communications
Littleton, Colo., November 9th, 2022 — Epoch Concepts, has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite- quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration, and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This multiple award contract provides awardees the opportunity to compete for efforts within seven different competitive pools that support the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms. Future work under this multiple-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract will be competed via the Fair Opportunity process.
“Epoch Concepts solutions provide state-of-the-art secure processing, spectrum warfare, data analytics and connectivity to provide integrated multi-domain sensor capabilities to the warfighter,” said Marcus Smiley, Epoch Concepts CEO. “We believe we will be key to helping the Air Force sense and assess the environment and compress the timeframes for information dissemination.”
The JADC2 contract will pave a way to command-and-control operations across the military spectrum. Epoch Concepts will collaborate on maturing and stabilizing digital communication systems.
About Epoch Concepts - Epoch Concepts LLC, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business, is an IT solutions and services provider serving the U.S. government, enterprises, and systems integrators. From storage and infrastructure, to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, Epoch Concepts designs, sources, and integrates solutions that empower its customers to do even more—to reinvent, reimagine, and redefine what they do and how they do it.
