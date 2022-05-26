Epoch Concepts CEO Marcus Smiley Honored with the 2022 Titan 100 Award for Second Year in a Row
Prestigious award is given to C-level executives who show exceptional commitment in their leadership, vision, and passion for leading successful businessesLITTLETON, COLORADO , USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcus Smiley, founder and CEO of Epoch Concepts LLC, a Colorado-based IT services and solutions provider to the federal government, systems integrators, and enterprises, has been named to the Titan 100 for the second year in a row.
Each year the Titan 100 recognizes a premier group of CEOs and C-level executives from Colorado, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Georgia, and Arizona, who exhibit exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence. Smiley credits his own success and much of the success of his growing company to a team culture born from the drive of veteran-owned leadership. After serving in the Army during the Gulf War and Desert Storm, and after a successful career in IT, he founded Epoch Concepts in 2006 with a vision “To be the value-added reseller I always wish I’d had.”
“Immersing myself alongside the quality of leaders I have met in ‘The Titan 100,’ is an honor,” said Smiley. “I’m reminded that leaders have more to learn at every level of their career, and I am grateful for being honored alongside these business leaders of 2022, working together to strengthen the business community that drives our local economies and our lives.”
Collectively, the 2022 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 34,000 individuals and generate more than $22 billion in annual revenues. Watch for the limited-edition Titan 100 book to learn more about this important group of leaders. The 2022 Titan 100 will be honored at an event on June 2, 2022.
About Epoch Concepts Epoch Concepts LLC is a value-added reseller (VAR) serving the government, commercial organizations, and systems integrators. From storage and infrastructure, to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, Epoch Concepts designs, sources, and integrates solutions that empower its customers to do even more—to reinvent, reimagine, and redefine what they do and how they do it. Learn more at www.epochconcepts.com
