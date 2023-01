Mackenzie Hamilton Joins Virtas Partners as Director

Mackenzie Hamilton, Director - Virtas Partners

DENVER, CO, USA, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mackenzie Hamilton has joined Virtas Partners as a Director, further expanding the firm’s Denver office. Virtas Partners is a boutique consulting firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, IPOs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.Mackenzie is a process-oriented thinker with a strong blend of private equity experience, finance and accounting leadership, as well as operational accounting and change management capabilities.Previously, she served as an asset manager and interim CFO for a distressed investment fund, and she has held permanent and consulting roles from Controller to SVP of Finance across a variety of industries.“Mackenzie is another excellent addition to our Denver office,” said Managing Partner and co-founder Neal McNamara. “She is also part of our broader national talent acquisition strategy that we will be releasing much more on over the coming months.”