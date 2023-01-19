Mackenzie Hamilton Joins Virtas Partners as Director

Mackenzie Hamilton, Director - Virtas Partners

Mackenzie is another excellent addition to our Denver office”
— Neal McNamara, Managing Partner and Co-Founder
DENVER, CO, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mackenzie Hamilton has joined Virtas Partners as a Director, further expanding the firm’s Denver office. Virtas Partners is a boutique consulting firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, IPOs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.

Mackenzie is a process-oriented thinker with a strong blend of private equity experience, finance and accounting leadership, as well as operational accounting and change management capabilities.

Previously, she served as an asset manager and interim CFO for a distressed investment fund, and she has held permanent and consulting roles from Controller to SVP of Finance across a variety of industries.

“Mackenzie is another excellent addition to our Denver office,” said Managing Partner and co-founder Neal McNamara. “She is also part of our broader national talent acquisition strategy that we will be releasing much more on over the coming months.”

Will Smith
Virtas Partners, LLC
+1 517-825-0606
email us here

You just read:

Mackenzie Hamilton Joins Virtas Partners as Director

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Will Smith
Virtas Partners, LLC
+1 517-825-0606
Company/Organization
Virtas Partners

Chicago, Illinois,
United States
+1 630-815-6586
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Virtas Partners is a trusted boutique advisory firm specializing in M&A services, Finance & Accounting optimization, turnaround management & restructuring, and capital structures/placement.

https://www.virtaspartners.com/what-we-do

More From This Author
Mackenzie Hamilton Joins Virtas Partners as Director
Jeff Klitzke Joins Virtas Partners as Senior Director
Ben Lester Joins Virtas Partners as Senior Manager
View All Stories From This Author