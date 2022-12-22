Jeff Klitzke Joins Virtas Partners as Senior Director
Jeff Klitzke has joined Virtas Partners as a Senior Director in the firm's M&A Advisory Services practice. Virtas Partners is a boutique consulting firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, IPOs, accounting investigations and restatements, performance improvement, and capital placements.
— Neal McNamara, Managing Partner and Co-Founder
Klitzke is based in the firm's growing Houston office as Virtas continues to expand its presence in the Texas market. He joins Virtas with 18 years of combined Big 4 consulting and private equity experience. Recently, Klitzke was the leader in KPMG’s sell-side services for energy, natural resources, and chemicals. He has vast experience in capital markets transactions, buy-side offerings, valuation services, operational integration and separation, and technical accounting matters. Klitzke has led the execution of numerous large and complex transactions including spin-offs, carve-outs, and divestitures as well as public and private offerings. His industry experience goes beyond working in the ENRC segment and has worked in financial services, technology, construction, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, agriculture, and automotive sectors.
“I could not be more thrilled to have Jeff on my team once again,” said Managing Partner and co-founder Neal McNamara. “He was one of my most trusted resources in executing complex projects and transactions when we worked together in our previous roles. We are very excited to have him doing that with us now at Virtas.”
