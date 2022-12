Ben Lester Joins Virtas Partners as Senior Manager

Ben Lester, Senior Manager-Virtas Partners

DALLAS, TX, USA, December 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ben Lester has joined Virtas Partners as a Senior Manager in the firm’s CFO Advisory Services practice. Virtas Partners is a boutique consulting firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, IPOs, accounting investigations and restatements, performance improvement, and capital placements.He will be expanding a growing Virtas presence in Texas by opening the firm’s Dallas office. His client service responsibilities will include leading teams, assisting our clients with complex accounting transactions and implementations such as revenue recognition and leasing, as well as operational accounting support and process improvement.Lester joins Virtas after more than ten years in public accounting, serving middle-market private and public companies in the Consumer and Industrial Products industries.“We are very excited to have Ben joining Virtas and growing our presence in the Texas market” said Managing Partner and co-founder Neal McNamara. “He has hit the ground running, bringing immediate value to our clients and becoming a valued member of our team.”Send Ben Lester a note: blester@virtaspartners.comVirtas Partners: Trusted. Proven. Our team aligned for your success. www.virtaspartners.com