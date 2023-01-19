Submit Release
Fiyah B’s latest single, “Teasing Me,” Available Now

Since starting his musical career in 2017, Fiyah B has established himself as a versatile artist, proficient in genres such as Soca, Reggae, & Afrobeats.

DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andre Austin, professionally known as Fiyah B, is a musician hailing from Brooklyn, New York. His upbringing, influenced by both American and Bajan cultures, cultivated a deep appreciation for music at a young age. Fiyah B's introduction to Rastafarianism, Jamaican dancehall culture, and Buju Banton propelled him into the reggae music scene.

Fiyah B's latest single, "Teasing Me", showcases his expertise in various genres such as Soca, Reggae, and Afrobeats. His energetic and infectious style is evident in the track.

Fiyah B has been actively releasing music since 2017, with notable singles including "From De Back" (2022), "Wutless" (2021), and "Buckle" (2019).

He is signed to several labels, including Fiyah B Music, Fused Lifestyle, Jus D. Music, and Katch-A-Fiyah Music.

Fiyah B aspires to establish himself as a globally recognized artist and has been working to promote his music in Japan, Canada, and New York.

"Music chose me, and I believe that you are never too old to pursue what you like or your dream,"
he says. "I started late in pursuing my career in music, but I have been making progress in my way. It is important to start, or your dream will never become a reality."

For more information, visit
www.Fiyahb.com
https://drum.io/fiyahb

Stay updated by following Fiyah B on social media platforms such as
Twitter @fiyah_b
TikTok @fiyahb
Instagram @fiyah_b
Facebook @fiyahbmusic

Fiyah B's music is also available on streaming platforms such as
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/fiyah-b/1389333805
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FiyahB
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/55hHpF46cKmwYImYHcpBjR
Audiomack: https://audiomack.com/fiyahb
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/nRuau1rWwmpJyrnU8
Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/en/artist/14892635


For media inquiries, please contact The Parris Agency at info@fiyahb.com or visit https://instagram.com/paul_parris for more details.

Watch ‘FIYAH B - From De Back’ on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJZbjXyEppY

Paul Parris (The Parris Agency)
Fiyah B Music LLC
info@fiyahb.com

