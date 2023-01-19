Fiyah B’s latest single, “Teasing Me,” Available Now

Since starting his musical career in 2017, Fiyah B has established himself as a versatile artist, proficient in genres such as Soca, Reggae, & Afrobeats.

DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andre Austin, professionally known as Fiyah B, is a musician hailing from Brooklyn, New York. His upbringing, influenced by both American and Bajan cultures, cultivated a deep appreciation for music at a young age. Fiyah B's introduction to Rastafarianism, Jamaican dancehall culture, and Buju Banton propelled him into the reggae music scene.

Fiyah B's latest single, "Teasing Me", showcases his expertise in various genres such as Soca, Reggae, and Afrobeats. His energetic and infectious style is evident in the track.

Fiyah B has been actively releasing music since 2017, with notable singles including "From De Back" (2022), "Wutless" (2021), and "Buckle" (2019).

He is signed to several labels, including Fiyah B Music, Fused Lifestyle, Jus D. Music, and Katch-A-Fiyah Music.

Fiyah B aspires to establish himself as a globally recognized artist and has been working to promote his music in Japan, Canada, and New York.

"Music chose me, and I believe that you are never too old to pursue what you like or your dream,"

he says. "I started late in pursuing my career in music, but I have been making progress in my way. It is important to start, or your dream will never become a reality."

