286 VT RT 30 Cornwall road closure

TO: All Media Outlets

FROM VSP New Haven

RE: 286 VT RT 30

VT RT 30 in the vicinity of 286 in the town of Cornwall is closed in both directions due to a traffic accident.

No further details are available at this time and updates will be provided when they become available.

This incident is expected to last until further notice and motorists can expect delays in the area and should

Seek alternate routes.

Sam Trombino ECD II

Williston PSAP Communications Center

802-878-7111