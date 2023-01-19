Submit Release
UPDATE 286 VT RT 30 Cornwall road closure

Per the emergency service providers there will be two Airlift Helicopters landing in the area for medical transport.

All motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

 

From: Trombino, Sam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, January 19, 2023 7:26 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Cc: Nukic, Armin <Armin.Nukic@vermont.gov>
Subject: 286 VT RT 30 Cornwall road closure

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

TO: All Media Outlets

FROM VSP New Haven

RE: 286 VT RT 30

 

 

VT RT 30 in the vicinity of 286 in the town of Cornwall is closed in both directions due to a traffic accident.

No further details are available at this time and updates will be  provided when they become available.

This incident is expected to last until further notice and motorists can expect delays in the area and should

Seek alternate routes.

 

 

Sam Trombino ECD II

Williston PSAP Communications Center

802-878-7111

