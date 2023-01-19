UPDATE 286 VT RT 30 Cornwall road closure

Per the emergency service providers there will be two Airlift Helicopters landing in the area for medical transport.

All motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

Sent: Thursday, January 19, 2023 7:26 AM

Subject: 286 VT RT 30 Cornwall road closure

