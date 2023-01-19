RE: UPDATE 286 VT RT 30 Cornwall road closure
VT RT 30 in Cornwall have been re-opened in both directions.
Please drive carefully.
Sam Trombino
ECD II Williston PSAP
802-878-7111
Per the emergency service providers there will be two Airlift Helicopters landing in the area for medical transport.
All motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes.
VT RT 30 in the vicinity of 286 in the town of Cornwall is closed in both directions due to a traffic accident.
No further details are available at this time and updates will be provided when they become available.
This incident is expected to last until further notice and motorists can expect delays in the area and should
Seek alternate routes.
Sam Trombino ECD II
Williston PSAP Communications Center
802-878-7111