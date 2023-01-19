RE: UPDATE 286 VT RT 30 Cornwall road closure

VT RT 30 in Cornwall have been re-opened in both directions.

Please drive carefully.

Sam Trombino

ECD II Williston PSAP

802-878-7111

From: Trombino, Sam <Sam.Trombino@vermont.gov>

Sent: Thursday, January 19, 2023 7:37 AM

To: Trombino, Sam <Sam.Trombino@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Cc: Nukic, Armin <Armin.Nukic@vermont.gov>

Subject: UPDATE 286 VT RT 30 Cornwall road closure

Per the emergency service providers there will be two Airlift Helicopters landing in the area for medical transport.

All motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.