CyGlass 2022 growth propels record ARR driven by SMB and MSP demand for easy to deploy, Cloud-Native Open XDR solution
Award-winning hybrid network security solution now available on AWS Marketplace with new innovative AI-driven EDR threat correlation.
CyGlass deployed quickly and played an important role in our overall cybersecurity strategy that supported a very successful Commonwealth games.”BOSTON, MA, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyGlass, the leader in Cloud-Native Open XDR and Hybrid Network Detection and Response (NDR) solutions specifically designed for resource-constrained enterprises, closed a record six months growing 100% while doubling its customer base.
— Bipin Palmer, Head of Technology Practice, Security and Networks, BCC
Recently, CyGlass joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendors (ISV) Accelerate Program and is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors which makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software.
The company was named Computing Magazine's best solution for AI and Machine Learning 2022, Cloud Security Product of the Year 2021 and was the winner in Network Security by Computing Magazine's Security Excellence Awards 2021. CyGlass was recognized for its customers’ deployments at MS Society UK and Waverley Borough Council by IDG CSO 50 2021 and 2022 awards. It was named Best SME Security Solution and was also a finalist in the category for Best Behavior Analytics/Enterprise Threat Detection by SC Awards Europe 2021 and 2022.
In 2022, CyGlass expanded its core Hybrid Network Security Platform beyond traditional network detection and response (NDR) coverage to include integration and log ingest from M365, Google GSuite, Active Directory, Azure, and AWS services. In the fourth quarter of 2022, CyGlass introduced native endpoint detection and response (EDR) integration and correlation with the release of its SentinelOne integrated deployment at Birmingham City Council. The CyGlass Q4 release also included a reporting engine upgrade that enables continuous compliance reporting by regulatory or control framework, including ISO27001, NIST-800-53, NIST 800-171, and CMMC, NIST CSF, FFIEC, NCUA, and Cyber Essentials Reports.
World-class AI at a fraction of the cost
Deployments of the CyGlass Hybrid Network Defense Platform in 2022 include organizations in financial services, legal, manufacturing, public sector, education, and healthcare – industries that have become the ongoing targets of sophisticated attacks and are struggling to find defensive solutions they can successfully operationalize.
One customer, UK-based Birmingham City Council (BCC), deployed CyGlass for its ability to see correlated risks for the first time across its network, cloud services, and endpoints. With CyGlass, managers are alerted to the most critical risks and threats across a broad range of threat surfaces. They can activate immediate remediation controls, significantly reducing mean time to detection (MTTD) and mean time to response (MTTR).
"CyGlass was selected and deployed by BCC to gain visibility to network risks and threats, with deployment timing critical to upgrade our defenses for the 2022 Commonwealth Games," said Bipin Palmer, Head of Technology Practice, Security and Networks, BCC. "CyGlass deployed quickly and played an important role in our overall cybersecurity strategy that supported a very successful Commonwealth games. CyGlass automated risk and threat dashboards and AI-driven scoring have enabled BCC to continuously upgrade our overall defensive posture not only around networks but across all of our systems," Mr. Palmer added.
CyGlass CEO Ed Jackowiak added, "Since our management buyout, CyGlass has had an amazing 2022. One in which our mission continues as we help mid-market firms which other cybersecurity vendors have traditionally ignored. By enabling customers to reliably and repeatedly accomplish the visibility, threat reduction, and automation capabilities they need to protect their organizations through our 100% cloud-native platform, we've tapped an underserved, high-demand market that we believe will drive our rapid growth in 2023 and beyond."
CyGlass delivers award-winning hybrid cloud defense to mid and small organizations enabling resource-constrained teams to protect their networks, supply chains, critical infrastructure, and users from cyberattacks, including ransomware, targeted attacks, data theft, and more.
CyGlass is a leading provider of hybrid network-centric, extended threat detection and response (XDR) solutions that allow mid-market customers to uncover, pinpoint, and respond to advanced cyber threats that have evaded traditional security controls. CyGlass' mission is to provide resource-constrained organizations with a new level of intelligence to defend against the most sophisticated cyber-attacks.
