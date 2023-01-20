NJ Top Dentists Reviewed & Approved Dr. Mark Huh For 2023
Dr. Mark Huh of Rapha Dental has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists based on merit for 2023.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Mark Huh of Rapha Dental has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists based on merit for 2023. Dr. Huh is a general dentist who offers services such as Dental Implants, Extractions, Invisalign, Root Canals, Aesthetic Crowns, and more.
Dr. Huh’s education began at the University of Washington at Seattle where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry. He then continued his education at the University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Medicine where he received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree with recognition of outstanding performance in the pre-doctoral endodontic program in 2009.
Following his education, he completed a one-year general practice residency program at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center where he gained more surgical experience. Dr. Huh also attended a one-year MaxiCourse at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, now known as Rutgers University, to further his practice of implantology.
Dr. Huh is an associate fellow of American Academy of Implant Dentistry and also a member of American Dental Association and New Jersey Dental Association.
He is also currently working as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) School of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Huh is passionate about delivering quality dental care and you will always be treated with respect. To learn more about Dr. Huh, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drmockhuh/
About Us
NJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com.
