Dr. Scott D. Lurie of World Class Smiles Awarded As NJ Top Dentist for 2026

Dr. Scott D. Lurie

NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Scott D. Lurie, DMD of World Class Smiles for 2026 based on merit.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With more than three decades of experience, Dr. Scott D. Lurie is known for delivering thoughtful, high-quality dental care patients can truly rely on. At World Class Smiles, he provides a full range of services, from routine checkups to advanced restorative treatments and full mouth reconstruction, always with a focus on comfort, precision, and lasting results.What sets Dr. Lurie apart is the way he connects with his patients. He takes the time to listen, understand concerns, and walk through treatment options so patients feel informed and at ease every step of the way. His philosophy is simple: treat every patient like family. That approach has built lasting relationships and a practice grounded in trust, with many patients returning for years and referring friends and loved ones.Recognized as a NJ Top Dentist since 2018, Dr. Lurie continues to stay at the forefront of his field through ongoing education and advanced training. He regularly incorporates the latest techniques and technology to ensure patients receive modern, effective care tailored to their needs.At its core, Dr. Lurie’s practice is about more than dentistry. It is about creating a positive, comfortable experience while helping patients achieve healthy, confident smiles that last.For more information about Dr. Lurie, please visit his website: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drscottdlurie/ About UsNJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

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