6 Physicians at Garden State Pain & Orthopedics Awarded As NJ Top Docs

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved seven physicians at Garden State Pain & Orthopedics based on merit for 2026.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Garden State Pain and Orthopedics, the team including Dr.’s Deepan Patel, Dev Sinha, Dipan Patel, Jahnna Levy, Neil Sinha and Andrew So have been recognized by NJ Top Docs for their outstanding expertise in 2026.Since 1994, Garden State Pain and Orthopedics has been a trusted leader in comprehensive pain management and orthopedic care throughout New Jersey. Founded with the mission of relieving pain and restoring quality of life, the practice has built a strong reputation for delivering advanced, patient-centered care through a compassionate and multidisciplinary approach.For more than three decades, Garden State Pain and Orthopedics has helped patients find meaningful, lasting relief from both acute and chronic pain conditions. Their team of highly trained physicians and specialists brings decades of collective expertise to the practice, offering a full range of treatment options including interventional pain management, minimally invasive surgical procedures, medical therapies, physical therapy, rehabilitation, and behavioral health support. By combining multiple specialties under one roof, the team is able to provide comprehensive care tailored to each patient’s individual needs and goals.At the core of the practice is a commitment to treating the root cause of pain rather than simply managing symptoms. Using advanced diagnostic technology and state-of-the-art imaging, the physicians carefully evaluate every patient to develop customized treatment plans designed for long-term improvement and restored function. Whether treating migraines, neck and back pain, joint conditions, nerve-related disorders, or injury-related pain, the focus remains on helping patients regain mobility, comfort, and confidence in their daily lives.What continues to distinguish Garden State Pain and Orthopedics is its personalized and compassionate approach to care. The team takes time to listen closely to each patient, answer questions thoroughly, and build strong physician-patient relationships grounded in trust and communication. Every treatment plan is thoughtfully designed to reflect the patient’s unique condition, lifestyle, and long-term wellness goals.Known for clinical excellence, innovation, and a deep commitment to patient outcomes, Garden State Pain and Orthopedics continues to set the standard for modern pain relief and orthopedic care. Patients consistently praise the practice for its supportive environment, advanced treatment options, and dedication to helping individuals return to fuller, more active lives.To learn more about Garden State Pain and Orthopedics, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/gardenstatepainorthopedics/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

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