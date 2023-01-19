M2Bio Sciences Partnership with EFC Delivers Jaw-Dropping Statistics

Institute of Biomedical Research (OTCBB:MRES)

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES) ("M2Bio Sciences'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following mind-blowing update:

M2Bio is pleased to announce that the EFC platform has returned striking Facebook data analytics for 2022. In 2023 it is anticipated that these numbers will be greatly surpassed as plans for EFC global expansion are put into place and executed upon.

In 2022, the EFC blew through all African online records and its own previous Facebook engagement, reach and video view statistics – by reaching into the billions. EFC’s unique history in African sport and entertainment has proven yet again, there is nothing else on the continent even remotely close to the EFC in terms of Facebook audience and engagement.

EFC President Cairo Howarth – “These astounding figures tell a story we’ve known for some time about our value chain. The record-breaking platform we place our athletes on, the exposure we’re able to provide to our loyal partners and the quality content consumed by the best fans in the world. No other sporting entity on the continent is able to provide that kind of value and in that regard, 2023 is already shaping-up to be our best year yet!”

M2Bio Sciences CEO Jeff Robinson - “We are stoked to continue bringing serious science, medicine and technology to the EFC. Our partnership is really something out of this world so you better fasten your seatbelts for 2023 because we’re headed for Uranus! ”

