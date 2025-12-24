M2MMA Inc. Appoints Dr. Michael Schwartz to Advisory Board, Advancing Medical Governance and AI-Driven Athlete Safety

Dr. Michael Schwartz

M2MMA Inc. has appointed Dr. Michael Schwartz to its Advisory Board, strengthening their mission to elevate global safety standards in combat sports

M2MMA Inc. (OTCBB:RLABD)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2MMA Inc. has appointed Dr. Michael Schwartz to its Advisory Board, strengthening the organization’s mission to elevate global medical and safety standards in combat sports. His appointment represents a decisive step toward a governance model built on data, medical integrity, and accountable oversight.

Dr. Schwartz is one of the most respected figures in ringside medicine. He serves as Co-Chair of the Medical Committee of the Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC). He is also the founder of the American Association of Professional Ringside Physicians, which evolved into the Association of Ringside Physicians (ARP), the world’s leading professional body for combat-sports physicians.

The ABC serves as the coordinating body for state and tribal athletic commissions across the United States and abroad. Its medical committee establishes and reviews the standards that underpin regulatory practice in boxing, MMA, and related sports. As Co-Chair, Dr. Schwartz plays a critical role in shaping how safety rules are interpreted, updated, and enforced across jurisdictions.

Over several decades, Dr. Schwartz has been at ringside for many of the defining moments in modern combat sports, where medical decisions have carried real-time consequences. The protocols used by major U.S. promotions today, covering pre-fight evaluations, concussion management, suspensions, and medical clearance reflect systems he helped design and institutionalize through his work with the ABC and ARP.

Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2MMA, said:

“Dr. Schwartz isn’t watching from the sidelines. He’s one of the people who built the foundation of modern ringside medicine. Regulators and promoters have depended on his work for years, and his decision to join M2MMA validates what we are building. It strengthens our ability to make athlete protection verifiable, data-driven, and consistent across every level of the sport.”

Dr. Schwartz joins M2MMA as the organization advances its integration of AI and blockchain into medical oversight and regulatory systems.

Dr. Michael Schwartz said:

“Combat sports medicine has relied on experience and fragmented information for too long. M2MMA is approaching safety and medical governance with data structure and intelligent systems that can prevent injury rather than react to it. That is why I wanted to be involved; it’s a chance to move the field forward in a meaningful way.”

This appointment marks more than a collaboration; it signifies alignment between one of the sport’s most influential medical authorities and an organization building a modern, evidence-based model for regulating combat sports. With Dr. Schwartz’s guidance, M2MMA is positioned to shape how athletic commissions, promotions, and technology providers integrate AI-driven medical governance and safety protocols into global competition.

About M2MMA Inc.

M2MMA Inc. (OTC: RLABD) is an integrated combat sports and performance company that merges advanced technology with medical and safety innovation. Through athlete protection systems, concussion protocols, performance analytics, AI-driven production, and blockchain-secured data, M2MMA is building a more innovative ecosystem that safeguards athletes and strengthens global combat sports.

The company’s platform unifies real-time analytics and athlete care into a single intelligent network. Artificial intelligence transforms live fight data into predictive safety insights, while blockchain ensures transparent, verifiable records. Guided by a leadership team grounded in data science and decentralized systems, M2MMA is shaping a future in which combat sports are smarter, safer, more accountable, and commercially stronger.

M2MMA Inc. trades on the OTC Bulletin Board under the ticker RLABD and is majority-owned by M2Bio Sciences (OTC: MRES). Together, they are advancing strategic initiatives to expand regulatory visibility, investor access, and long-term growth.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, future growth, technology development, partnerships, and expansion plans. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could affect actual results include, among others, market conditions, regulatory matters, the Company’s ability to execute its business and technology strategy, and other risks described in any public disclosures made by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

