M2MMA Announces Strategic Neurological Intelligence Partnership with NeuroSolution Center

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2MMA today announced a strategic partnership with NeuroSolution Center to expand neurological diagnostics and data-driven performance intelligence across combat sports. The collaboration strengthens the neurological intelligence layer within M2MMA’s athlete safety and governance framework and complements its ongoing work with The Brain and Performance Center, with a clear objective: move brain health oversight from assumption-based decisions to measurable, longitudinal accountability in high-impact sport.

Under the agreement, NeuroSolution Center will support advanced athlete assessments, including quantitative EEG (qEEG) brain mapping, visual tracking, and functional neurological evaluations. These diagnostics are designed to establish objective neurological baselines and enable structured monitoring from training camp through post-fight recovery, tracking results over time rather than treating them as one-time snapshots.

M2MMA and NeuroSolution Center will also develop standardized neuro-performance frameworks to inform fight preparation and post-fight assessment. The goal is to quantify neurological load and surface risk-relevant indicators with greater consistency, enabling higher-quality review and decision support where the consequences are high.

M2MMA will layer artificial intelligence across neurological datasets collected through this partnership and across the broader athlete safety stack. AI will be used to identify trend-level changes, reconcile signals across modalities, and highlight baseline deviations for authorized reviewers under defined governance controls, while clinical oversight remains central.

Importantly, this partnership does not replace existing medical governance, commission oversight, or ringside protocols. It adds an analytical layer intended to improve the clarity, consistency, and traceability of brain health monitoring and long-term athlete wellbeing.

M2Chain Pilot and Verification Workflow

M2MMA expects the first pilot for secure data collection and AI interpretation within an M2Chain-governed workflow to occur in Q1 2026. M2Chain is being developed as a verification network for combat sports that anchors athlete and event information to cryptographic proofs and enforces policy-driven access. The architecture is designed to be tamper-evident and rights-aware, enabling stakeholders to confirm status and history while sensitive information remains protected.

Data governance will be consent-based, using encryption and role-based access controls, aligned with UAE data protection requirements and applicable international privacy standards. M2MMA has engaged an Abu Dhabi-based blockchain, big data, and AI specialist company to deliver the first generation of the M2Chain platform and its core verification layer. M2Chain V1 is planned for controlled testing with select partner regulatory bodies and athletic commissions beginning in February 2026, with evaluation criteria focused on correctness and traceability.

“Combat sports have lived with the same structural weakness for decades: the most important safety variable is the least measured,” said Jeff Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of M2MMA. “NeuroSolution brings clinical-grade neurological diagnostics. M2MMA provides a scalable governance framework and AI that turns longitudinal brain health data into reviewable decision support. The Q1 2026 pilot will demonstrate how neurological intelligence can operate inside a privacy-protected, verifiable workflow, and once brain health is accountable in combat sports, every head-impact sport has a template to follow.”

“In head-impact sports, assumption-based decision making is becoming unacceptable as objective neurological measurement becomes accessible,” said Dr. Kyle Daigle, functional neurology specialist and co-founder of NeuroSolution Center. “Standardized diagnostics and longitudinal tracking create a real baseline and a real trend line, which changes how you manage training load, recovery, and return timing. When AI is applied responsibly to longitudinal signals, it reduces uncertainty and improves the quality of high-consequence decisions.”

NeuroSolution Center is led by Dr. Daigle, a published author with extensive experience in neurological diagnostics. NeuroSolution’s diagnostic methodologies will inform and help validate neurological assessment standards developed through the partnership.

The collaboration is expanding M2MMA’s developing neurological ecosystem alongside The Brain and Performance Center. These efforts are being guided by a recently strengthened advisory board that includes concussion specialist Dr. Thomas Bottiglieri, Dr. Michael Schwartz, Co-Chair of the ABC Medical Committee, and biotechnology entrepreneur João Andrade.

About M2MMA Inc.

M2MMA Inc. (OTC: RLAB) is an integrated combat sports and performance company that merges advanced technology with medical and safety innovation. Through athlete protection systems, concussion protocols, performance analytics, AI-driven production, and blockchain-secured data, M2MMA is building a more innovative ecosystem that safeguards athletes and strengthens global combat sports.

The company’s platform unifies real-time analytics and athlete care into a single intelligent network. Artificial intelligence transforms live fight data into predictive safety insights, while blockchain ensures transparent, verifiable records. Guided by a leadership team grounded in data science and decentralized systems, M2MMA is shaping a future in which combat sports are safer, more accountable, and commercially stronger.

M2MMA Inc. trades on the OTC Bulletin Board under the ticker RLAB and is majority-owned by M2Bio Sciences (OTC: MRES). Together, they are advancing strategic initiatives to expand regulatory visibility, investor access, and long-term growth.

About NeuroSolution Center

NeuroSolution Center is a Dubai-based neurological diagnostics and performance intelligence organization focused on functional brain evaluation and data-informed neurological frameworks. NeuroSolution applies advanced assessment methodologies to understand how the nervous system responds to stress and recovery in high-performance environments, with an emphasis on objective measurement and longitudinal monitoring to support clearer decision-making regarding neurological health.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, future growth, technology development, partnerships, and expansion plans. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could affect actual results include, among others, market conditions, regulatory matters, the Company’s ability to execute its business and technology strategy, and other risks described in any public disclosures made by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

