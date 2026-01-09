M2MMA Appoints Columbia Sports Medicine Chief and Concussion Expert Dr. Thomas Bottiglieri to Advisory Board

M2MMA Inc. (OTCBB:RLAB)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2MMA Inc. (OTC: RLAB) today announced the appointment of Dr. Thomas S. Bottiglieri, D.O., to its Advisory Board. This appointment marks a critical advancement in the organization’s mission to redefine athlete safety and medical governance through the integration of AI-driven biometric analysis.

Dr. Bottiglieri is the Chief of Sports Medicine Physicians at Columbia University and serves as the Head Team Medical Physician for Columbia University Athletics. Widely recognized for his work in concussion diagnosis, management, and return-to-play decision-making, he brings deep clinical credibility to M2MMA at a time when the global sports industry is facing increased scrutiny around brain injury.

From "Silent Injury" to Science-Based Safety

Dr. Bottiglieri’s commitment to athlete safety is rooted in personal experience. A former collegiate football player at Wagner College, his athletic career was medically retired following repeated concussions. This lived experience has been a defining influence on his career, shaping his deep commitment to long-term brain health. Following his recovery, he turned to martial arts training as a pathway to restore neurological function and physical discipline, giving him a first-hand understanding of the risks faced by combat sports athletes.

In addition to his advisory role at M2MMA, Dr. Bottiglieri leads groundbreaking research at Columbia University on "head titubation" and proprioceptive deficits—subtle, involuntary micro-movements of the head and neck that serve as objective biomarkers of brain injury. His insight into the development of "sideline-ready" clinical tools informs his advisory guidance for M2MMA, aligning with the company’s mission to utilize Computer Vision and AI to detect injury signals that the human eye often misses.

A Unified Ecosystem for Athlete Protection

Dr. Bottiglieri joins a rapidly expanding Advisory Board that serves as a convergence point for regulatory authority, medical innovation, and elite performance. Most notably, he joins forces with recent appointee Dr. Michael Schwartz, one of the most respected figures in ringside medicine, to form a comprehensive medical governance unit.

While Dr. Bottiglieri provides forward-looking clinical expertise, Dr. Schwartz offers ringside experience and regulatory infrastructure. Dr. Schwartz serves as Co-Chair of the Medical Committee of the Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC) and is the founder of the Association of Ringside Physicians (ARP). As a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and former team physician for the New York Islanders, Dr. Schwartz has been instrumental in shaping safety protocols used by major commissions and promotions globally.

Together, this coalition links critical disciplines supporting M2MMA's mission:

Medical Governance & Regulation: Dr. Schwartz ensures M2MMA’s protocols meet and exceed global regulatory standards, while Dr. Bottiglieri advises on integrating next-generation diagnostics.

Elite Performance: João Andrade (Founder, One Hundred Endurance), Chris McCormack (multi-world champion triathlete), and John Steffensen (Olympic medalist) provide the blueprint for optimizing human output.

Data & AI Infrastructure: Tiago Henriques (EMEA Head of AI/ML at Google Cloud) and Gary Zavaleta (Data & Analytics Executive) oversee the technological backbone that monitors the entire system.

This cross-disciplinary approach ensures that M2MMA’s mission is driven not just by policy, but by a unified ecosystem of hard science and real-world application.

Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2MMA, commented: "Dr. Bottiglieri isn’t just a physician; he’s a survivor of the sport’s physical toll. He understands combat sports from the inside out. By joining forces with Dr. Schwartz, who literally wrote the book on modern ringside safety, we are creating a 'medical-performance loop' that will set new standards in combat sports safety. We are building real systems that protect athletes while allowing the sport to evolve responsibly."

Dr. Bottiglieri added, "Diagnosis has long relied on athletes admitting they are hurt, but my research and personal experience prove that self-reporting is flawed. Athletes want to play, and they often hide symptoms until it’s too late. M2MMA is taking a serious, forward-looking approach to safety, data, and medical governance. By integrating objective biometric data with combat sports, we can identify risk earlier - protecting the brain before permanent damage takes hold."

About M2MMA Inc.

M2MMA Inc. (OTC: RLAB) is an integrated combat sports and performance company that merges advanced technology with medical and safety innovation. Through athlete protection systems, concussion protocols, performance analytics, AI-driven production, and blockchain-secured data, M2MMA is building a more innovative ecosystem that safeguards athletes and strengthens global combat sports.

The company’s platform unifies real-time analytics and athlete care into a single intelligent network. Artificial intelligence transforms live fight data into predictive safety insights, while blockchain ensures transparent, verifiable records. Guided by a leadership team grounded in data science and decentralized systems, M2MMA is shaping a future in which combat sports are safer, more accountable, and commercially stronger.

M2MMA Inc. trades on the OTC Bulletin Board under the ticker RLAB and is majority-owned by M2Bio Sciences (OTC: MRES). Together, they are advancing strategic initiatives to expand regulatory visibility, investor access, and long-term growth.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, future growth, technology development, partnerships, and expansion plans. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could affect actual results include, among others, market conditions, regulatory matters, the Company’s ability to execute its business and technology strategy, and other risks described in any public disclosures made by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

M2MMA Adds Columbia University Concussion Expert to Advisory Board

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.