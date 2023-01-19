Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - January 19, 2023
Canada's ONLY content sharing platform for the construction, building and design communitySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more. Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular e-Newsletters. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.
A weak economy battered by rising interest rates and a severe labour shortage is starting to take a bite into the construction industry in Canada.
On Monday Statistics Canada reported that investment in building construction declined 1.4% to $20.4 billion in November. Residential building construction was down 2.0% to $14.9 billion, the third consecutive decline in this sector. On a brighter note, Investment in non-residential construction was up 0.2% to $5.5 billion in November.
On Wednesday, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation announced that total housing starts for all areas in Canada declined 5% in December (248,625 units) compared to November (263,022 units). Urban starts also declined 5%. Multi-unit urban starts decreased 4% to 182,850 units, while single-detached urban starts fell 11% to 44,858 units. Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 20,917 units.
More content shares from members include:
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
