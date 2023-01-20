Chartered Institute Launches Certified Data Analytics Manager Using Excel (CDAME™) for Business Leaders
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications launches Certified Data Analytics Manager to train business leaders in integrating data analytics with excelSINGAPORE, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com) is proud to announce the launch of a new program and designation for business leaders - Certified Data Analytics Manager Using Excel (CDAME™). This certified program, available through on-demand and live training, will train data analysts in the art of using Excel to manage data analytics projects.
By the end of this program, participants will attain the Certified Data Analytics Manager Using Excel (CDAME™) designation, which can be leveraged to boost their professional credentials and demonstrate their skills as an effective data analytics manager.
Program Overview
Companies across the world are investing in data analytics and use its powerful insights derived from raw data to drive their operational and business performance to higher level.
Led by award-winning author, trainer and consultant Duncan Williamson, this program will help participants master the advanced analytics skills required to transform data into powerful insights. Participants will learn to apply advanced Excel formulas to clean, process and analyze large, unstructured data files to extract critical information and uncover hidden trends.
By using the latest advanced Excel formulas and functions, participants will gain a solid understanding of analytics and the data stack, improve their data manipulation skills and learn powerful techniques that can turn numbers into sophisticated knowledge. This program will also show participants how to use Excel's advanced built-in data analysis features to analyze patterns within their data and leverage sophisticated tools to create stunning visualizations that can help them explain complex data with clarity.
Global Recognition
On successful completion of the program, participants will attain their Certified Data Analytics Manager Using Excel (CDAME™) designation that can be added to their professional credentials. This globally recognized certification endorses their skills as a fully qualified data analytics manager with expertise in Excel data analysis and management.
This trademarked certification is governed and maintained by Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, and it is fully accredited and certified by CPD worldwide as conforming to Continuing Professional Principles
Key Skills Participants Will Gain
Empowering and insightful, participants will acquire the following key skills including:
• Advanced Excel Features and Functions
• Data Cleaning and Organization
• Data Analysis and Visualization
• Dashboard Creation
• Automating Data Analysis Processes
• Integrating Excel with other data analysis tools
• Data Governance and Quality
• Data Security
• Data Management Best Practices
• Excel VBA and Macros
• PivotTables and Charts
• Data Validation and Verification
• Excel and data analysis trends and best practices.
Registration Details
This program is available through live training or through on-demand.
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/certified-data-analytics-manager-using-excel-cdame
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/certified-data-analytics-manager-using-excel-cdame-1
