REAL LEADERS®️ recognizes Yardstick Management as Top Impact Company of 2023, 10th in Professional and Advisory Services
The Real Leaders Impact 2023 Awards list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from various global industries.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yardstick Management has just won the 2023 Real Leaders® Impact Award. Yardstick Management placed 177th out of 300 organizations in the Impact Company Ranking 2023 Award, and placed 10th in Professional Services and Advisory Services in the world alongside companies such as Patagonia, Advantage Capital, FuelCell Energy, Ben & Jerry’s, Tesla, and other mission-driven organizations for social good. Real Leaders magazine Impact Awards ranks 300 Impact Companies solving existential problems through innovative and sustainable market-based solutions. Calculated by the Real Leaders ‘Force for Good’ score, the Impact Awards takes into account the company’s 5-year sales growth, revenue, and B Impact Assessment (or default score) to objectively rank the companies. Yardstick is honored to be among respected impact brands in various industries ranging from Financial Services and Impact Investing to Personal Care and Fashion.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by Real Leaders among many other values-aligned companies across the globe,” says Ebbie Parsons, Founder, and CEO of Yardstick Management. “Our long-term mission to level the playing field for marginalized communities has been a huge part of achieving this award. We will continue our efforts to impact the workplace through diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
Yardstick Management will be honored at Global Celebration on February 16th in a virtual ceremony featuring several high-profile keynote speakers.
“This is our fifth annual ranking, and the number of award winners has tripled. It’s encouraging to see how this movement is going mainstream with businesses worldwide. We are excited to welcome new and past company winners to the impact movement and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community,” Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders, says.
Management consulting is among four of the services provided at Yardstick Management, including Executive Search, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Consulting, and most recently, this past year with the inauguration of the Yardstick Management Institute. These leadership retreats have brought 150+ of the brightest people-leaders in entertainment, tech, healthcare, and venture capital, to name a few. Attendees represented some of the most prominent global companies, including Meta, Netflix, The Coca-Cola Company, Reddit, Ralph Lauren, Amazon, UPS, Pfizer, Whirlpool, Mailchimp, Jobcase, and Indeed, representing more than two million employees in their collective workforces.
The diverse groups took advantage of each of the three-day retreats to dive deep into the power of vulnerability within leadership and re-join their workforces with actionable tools to infuse diversity, equity, and inclusion into their day-to-day work. Yardstick’s fourth Institute is happening now (from January 17th to 19th) at Sea Island, GA., and will announce the details of its next leadership retreat soon.
ABOUT YARDSTICK MANAGEMENT
Established in 2012, Yardstick Management is America's leading Black-Owned management consulting firm, providing organizational strategy, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging support, and executive search expertise at the world’s most recognizable companies. Its comprehensive services help organizations transform their culture and attract and retain the most senior-level diverse executives to their C-Suites and boards. Yardstick Management is recognized as Georgia Business Journal’s Best Business Consulting firm and has made Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business list for the second year in a row. It is the first company to be recognized in the Management Consulting category for 2022 after winning the Bronze Award in Human Resources last year. Yardstick Management continues to spearhead successful transformation while gaining and managing the trust of the largest companies in the world.
ABOUT REAL LEADERS
Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It’s on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.
