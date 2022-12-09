Yardstick Management is a Best of Georgia® Winner in the Business Consulting Category
For the second consecutive year, Yardstick Management is named Best of Georgia, recognized for its impactful work on global organizationsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The votes have been counted, and the results are in! Yardstick Management is the 2022 Best of Georgia® winner for the Business Consulting Firms category in Georgia Business Journal’s annual readers’ poll. This is the second consecutive year Yardstick Management is recognized and honored with this prestigious award.
Georgia Business Journal readers and editors have weighed in on the best of everything in Georgia, honoring thousands of businesses and organizations in more than 25 broad business and community sectors.
The process starts with a nomination on the Best of Georgia website. Voting remains open throughout the year, with hundreds of thousands of votes ultimately received. The process culminates with the publishing of the annual Best of Georgia Keepsake Annual along with a statewide publicity campaign.
Best of Georgia winners and nominees are chosen by a combination of readers’ votes and editors’ input, and are vetted through several ranking sites, Better Business Bureau complaint reports, and voting pattern analysis reports.
Winners are named in hundreds of individual categories, providing Georgia Business Journal readers with a go-to-guide for the best of everything in Georgia. Georgia Business Journal recognizes three levels of winners: The Best of Georgia, Best of Georgia Regional Winners, and Honorable Mentions. Within each category, multiple honorees are named in each tier, depending on the size of the market sector.
You can view the full list of Best of Georgia winners at Best of Georgia.com.
“We are tremendously grateful to our supporters for continuing to acknowledge Yardstick Management as the Best of Georgia Business Consulting Firm for the second consecutive year. Our partners play a huge role in our growth and success and we’re honored to do this important work in collaboration with them,” says Ebbie Parsons, Founder and Managing Partner of Yardstick Management.
Management Consulting is one among four of the services provided at Yardstick Management, including Executive Search, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Consulting, and most recently this past year with the inauguration of the Yardstick Management Institute. These leadership retreats have brought 100+ of the brightest people-leaders in entertainment, tech, healthcare, and venture capital, to name a few. Attendees represented some of the most prominent global companies, including Meta, Netflix, The Coca-Cola Company, Reddit, Ralph Lauren, Amazon, UPS, Pfizer, Whirlpool, Mailchimp, Jobcase, and Indeed, representing more than two million employees in their collective workforces.
The diverse groups took advantage of each of the three-day retreats to deep dive into the power of vulnerability within leadership and re-join their workforces with actionable tools to infuse diversity, equity, and inclusion into their day-to-day work. Yardstick is hosting its next Institute in Sea Island, GA on January 17th-19th on the topic of Inflation. Recession. Economic Uncertainty. Leading with Intentionality in the face of Adversity. Registration is now open till January 3rd with limited seats.
ABOUT YARDSTICK MANAGEMENT
Established in 2012, Yardstick Management is America's leading Black-Owned management consulting firm, providing organizational strategy, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging support, and executive search expertise at the world’s most recognizable companies. Our comprehensive services help organizations transform their culture as well as attract and retain the most senior-level diverse executives to their C-Suites and boards. Named in Inc.’s 2021 Best in Business list and Georgia Business Journal’s Best Business Consulting firm, Yardstick Management has a proven track record of successful transformation and is trusted by the largest companies in the world.
