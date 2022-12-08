Yardstick Management Announces Next Institute Marking One-Year of Leadership And Vulnerability Retreat
Yardstick Management Presents Leadership Institute in St. Simons Island Hosting Nation’s Top Leaders and Senior Executives For Its Fourth Leadership InstituteATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yardstick Management, America’s leading Black-Owned management consulting firm, announced its fourth Yardstick Management Institute of the year, a specialized leadership program designed for leaders, senior executives, and decision-makers alike. Coming at a time of great need and relevance, the event is entitled, Inflation. Recession. Economic Uncertainty. Leading with Intentionality in the Face of Adversity. This Leadership and Vulnerability Institute retreat will be hosted at the prestigious Sea Island Resort, St. Simons Island this January 17-19, 2023.
The retreat curates a space of unique and diverse thought-leaders, provoking enlightening and restorative conversations and plans of action that will be brought back to their organizations and in turn create global impact. This three-day immersive experience will feature session and discussion topics that propel attendees to explore key matters of importance in business and leadership including; overcoming adversity, eliminating road-blocks to success, strengthening workplace community, instilling values-based culture, and maintaining diversity, equity, and inclusion.
In between these powerful sessions, attendees are welcomed to participate in restorative and productive activities that include; golf, yoga and mindfulness practice, dinners, and networking. The Sea Island Resort offers a one-of-a-kind experience, with Forbes Five-Star Accommodations, several of the top golf courses in the United States, private island beach access, and more. Register now via the Yardstick Management Institute website, before registration closes on January 3, 2023.
Yardstick Management Institute is pleased to announce Indeed as the Presenting Sponsor, Intuit Mailchimp as the Visionary Sponsor, and Amazon as the Innovator Sponsor. The company is currently offering sponsorship opportunities to organizations interested in investing in its rapid growth, while receiving brand visibility in an inclusive global space. Contact the organization directly via the Yardstick Management website to explore ways your organization can get involved.
The Institute will feature Fahim Siddiqui, Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer at Home Depot, at this Winter’s Institute, in a session entitled, Imagine & Inspire: Creating Workplace Communities Rooted in Values-based Culture. Furthermore, the Institute will host a Town Hall session led by Annie Lou, Sheldon Cummings, and Aaron Mitchell, centered around Ideas that Inspire us, as We Lead with Intentionality in the Face of Adversity. Additional speakers, topics and agenda items can be viewed directly on the website in addition to the ones listed here below.
Fahim Siddiqui, Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer at Home Depot
Annie Luo, Executive Vice President, Global Partnerships and Strategic Development at Peacock, NBC Universal
Sheldon Cummings, Chief Operating Officer at Mailchimp
Trina Scott, Vice President, Civic Community Affairs at Rocket Companies
Javonté Anyabwelé, Vice President of Strategic Sourcing for Hotel, Corporate Indirect, & Onboard Revenue at Carnival Corporation & PLC
Zing Shaw, President, Turnkey and Managing Director of DEI at ZRG Partners
Kinnari Patel-Smyth, President & Acting Chief Executive Officer at KIPP Foundation
Aaron Mitchell, (Former) Director, HR at Netflix Animation Studio, and Co-Founder at Pega Visão Salvador Club, LLC
Ayana Parsons, Senior Partner-Board & CEO Inclusion at Korn Ferry
Modupé R. Congleton, Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Worldwide Amazon Stores
Pilin Anice, Meditation and Yoga Trainer at Mirror
Attendees and speakers have left strong testimonials of their experiences at previous Yardstick Management Institutes:
“What you’re doing, how you’re helping companies address the issue of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - it’s critical to the future of our culture, critical to the success of our company.”
-Carole Browne, Head of Asset Management Group at PNC Financial Services Group
“The experience has been really insightful and also challenged my own thinking and opportunities. I have to go back to my organization and my leadership to talk about how we think through various initiatives and programs we are doing.”
-Naphtali Bryant, Director, Human Resources Business Partner at Netflix
“Every last panel, every last speaker, they were so engaging…so receptive…breaking policy down…in a way that made sense to someone like myself, who normally is not in a room full of C-suite executives - and, I loved it.”
-Kelley L. Carter, Senior Entertainment Reporter at ESPN
Yardstick is thrilled to continue the Yardstick Management Institute into another year as the consulting and executive search business continue to grow in success. In 2021 alone, the management consulting firm increased revenue by 166%, grew its employee base by 42%, and impacted over 2,600,000 employees across global corporate, non-profit and educational organizations including, Amazon, Facebook, LinkedIn, Netflix, MIT, Orangetheory, PLBY Group Inc., Davita Kidney Care, Whirlpool, Roark Capital, and more. More information regarding the institute, registration and sponsorship can be found on the Yardstick Management website.
ABOUT YARDSTICK MANAGEMENT
Established in 2012, Yardstick Management is America's leading Black-Owned management consulting firm, providing organizational strategy, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging support, and executive search expertise at the world’s most recognizable companies. Its comprehensive services help organizations transform their culture as well as attract and retain the most senior-level diverse executives to their C-Suites and boards. Yardstick Management is recognized as Georgia Business Journal’s Best Business Consulting firm, and has made Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business list for the second year in a row. It is the first company to be recognized in the Management Consulting category for 2022 after winning the Bronze Award in Human Resources last year. Yardstick Management continues to spearhead successful transformation, while gaining and managing the trust of the largest companies in the world.
