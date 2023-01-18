Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,545 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 5000 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 8:50 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located one adult female victim, one adult male victim and a juvenile male victim all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the adult female victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The two additional victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 54-year-old Dale Henson of Southeast, DC.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that moments after he was shot, the juvenile male victim produced a handgun. The juvenile male then discharged the handgun, multiple times, striking the decedent.

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a 15-year-old male of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 5000 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.