Arrest Made in a Homicide: 5000 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 8:50 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located one adult female victim, one adult male victim and a juvenile male victim all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the adult female victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The two additional victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 54-year-old Dale Henson of Southeast, DC.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that moments after he was shot, the juvenile male victim produced a handgun. The juvenile male then discharged the handgun, multiple times, striking the decedent.

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a 15-year-old male of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

This case remains under investigation.

