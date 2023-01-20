The Ultimate Awards seek out the Year's Ultimate Social Media Rum Influencers

Ultimate Social Media Rum Influencer nominee The Rum Champion

MIAMI, FL, USA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They are passionate, knowledgeable, and passionate about rum, recommending only the best. The Ultimate Awards team recognizes the significance of social media and the influencers' ability to become opinion leaders in every field in the current era. Together with TheRumLab, we've launched a new competition called the Ultimate Social Media Rum Influencer of the Year.

Influencer is not a simple occupation. It is a responsibility that requires exceptional communication skills, the ability to attract an audience, as well as the time and creativity to produce consistent content for their social media marketing.

In the past year, executives from both companies have conducted extensive research and followed candidates on Instagram. We have seen dozens of outstanding candidates who go above and beyond to educate and inform consumers worldwide. - says Joselina Rodriguez, Director of Marketing for TheRumLab.com

“We have recognized and nominated eight to ten influencers as the most notable influencers for 2022,” says The Ultimate Awards’ Director, Lilihana Lara Arévalo. To be considered for this award, influencers must meet at least three of the following criteria on Instagram: (a) must be regularly active on social media, (b) must have an individual account, (c) must have over 2,000 followers, and (d) must have high engagement per post. We also chosen the candidates based on their merit and the recommendations of other industry professionals. People can also contribute by nominating their favorite rum influencers at theultimateawards@gmail.com or via Instagram at @UltimateAwards.

Voting commences on January 23 and concludes on February 1, 2023. The winner will receive bragging rights, an interview with TheRumLab.com, and a plaque at the 4th Miami Rum Congress, a two-day event focused on rum education and premiumization that will take place at the Hilton Cabana Miami Beach on February 10th-12th.