NY Rum Fest & Conference takes place in Brooklyn on June 7th

Celebrating its 9th anniversary, New York Rum Fest continues with its core goal to promote rum education and premiumization.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Returning to NYC for its ninth year on Saturday, June 7th at 100 Sutton Studios (100 Sutton St.) in Greenpoint is the New York Rum Festival and Conference. Over 160 rum expressions from all around the world, including Fiji, Japan, the Philippines, Australia, Reunion Island, Spain, Barbados, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Martinique, Jamaica, St. Lucia, and more, will be featured at the New York Rum Festival hosted by TheRumLab.com.

A few highlights of the events are the new emerging brands like Neon Silver from Japan, Zhumir from Ecuador, Bacan Guaro from Colombia, E. Leon Jimenez from the Dominican Republic, and more. Presenting the Sealander Rum Expression will be Planteray Rum, formerly Plantation Rum. Along with learning about the newest trends and industry developments, the event will give attendees access to explore and discover the world of rum, including rare and exotic varieties.

With a particular focus on Haitian, Spanish, and Costa Rican rum, this one-of-a-kind tasting event will highlight rum from all around the world and hold seminars on the History of Australian Rums or Jamaican Rum Esters during the Rum Conference; The Spirit of Haiti & Providence for the Spirits Industry, The Navy Rum Blend Reimagined, and The Art of Time for the General Public. Visitors can choose from many tasting session times beginning at 1:30pm.

The DaiquiriMANIA, a new program presented by REAL Ingredients, honoring creativity using the Daiquiri classic cocktail reimagined along with the music, is a special addition the RumLab team is bringing this year. Tested at the San Francisco Rum Fest in 2024, DaiquiriManía—which runs from 5:00 to 7:00 pm—is a brand-new initiative combining rum aficionados, cocktail drinkers, and music lovers for great beverages and unforgettable tunes. Now New York has the chance to share this experience as well.

Tickets cost $75 and come in tiers tailored for different sectors of business. Offering networking opportunities with brand representatives, premium rum tastings, and Trade Focus Seminars, the Trade "Industry" Session from 2pm to 3:30pm is geared for professionals in the bar, restaurant, retail beer/spirits, and beverage media sectors. The VIP Rum Experts Session, which runs from 1:30pm to 7pm, includes early admission, an exclusive tasting cup, access to two VIP Seminars (RSVP required), consumer seminars, and the grand tasting. Early admission is required. With added buzz from The Rum grand tasting, the VIP Enthusiastic Session from 3pm to 7pm offers early admission, premium rum tastings, access to one VIP seminar (RSVP required), access to consumer seminars, and the weekly industry newsletter. From 4pm to 7pm, the Rum Aficionados General Admission Tasting Session provides attendees with a souvenir tasting cup, premium rum samples, and access to consumer seminars (RSVP required), ensuring a complete experience for everyone.

Please see entire seminar agenda here https://newyorkrumfest.com/seminar-agenda/

