ZIPCushions rolls out brand new range of Indoor Fabrics for Custom Cushions
ZIPCushions, the leading manufacturer of custom cushions, has launched its brand new range of Indoor Fabrics for Custom Cushions.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZIPCushions has rolled out a brand new range of curated Indoor Fabrics for their custom cushion products. ZIPCushions' new Indoor range features over 50 different catalogs that provide custom cushion buyers with great options for every budget and purpose. The new Indoor Fabric options are now available on ZIPCushions' website along with their existing line of Performance Fabrics from Sunbrella® and Agora®.
About the latest addition
The new additions provide some interesting finishes like Velvet Finish, Textured Velvets, Embossed Finish, Faux Linen, Faux Leather, Printed Fabrics and many more. These fabrics are well-crafted and come with premium polyester fabric which is perfect for indoor usage. The new indoor range offers a wide variety of design-driven textures and stunning colors. These fabric additions will allow consumers to shop luxurious and durable cushions for indoors at a budget.
"We at ZIPCushions constantly work towards creating a hassle-free shopping experience for people who seek custom cushions. To give life to our client's vision has remained our objective since day one. We want to take our products further, to the next level. As a result, we decided to extend our existing fabric options by introducing new ranges for every taste, purpose and budget. Currently, we have added 50+ new catalogs and many more to come pretty soon, all aimed at giving your homes the beauty they deserve," said Priyesh Sanghvi, director at ZIPCushions.
About ZIPCushions
ZIPCushions is a Colorado-based company that specializes in custom cushions and throw pillows for every household and hospitality environment. ZIPCushions is known for its high-quality products, luxurious designs, and best-in-class foams and fabrics. You can choose from their predefined shapes or submit your own custom layout along with product specifications and design requirements. Apart from serving retail customers, they also cater to interior designers, hospitality businesses, real estate companies and developers of residential and commercial properties. Their manufacturing operations also ensure stable employment with fair pay for women who belong to minority communities.
Maria M
Cozy Corner Patios
+1 720-449-1124
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram