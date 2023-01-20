Can the nuclear business be reformed by the Safe Nano Diamond Battery?
Nano Diamond Battery (NDB) won the Energy / EnergyTech business of the year by the International Trade Council at a prize-giving banquet with the President.
The energy situation shows the need for us to develop advanced technology to provide the solution, which is just what we are doing.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFRONIA, USA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NDB, Inc., a leader in the development of nuclear batteries, set itself a goal to deliver a sustainable and safe energy solution that will be efficient and long-lasting simultaneously.
— Prof. Sir Michael Pepper, CTO at NDB
Dr. Nima Golsharifi, CEO and Founder of NDB said “Being the pioneer in the industry is always challenging. Maintaining high standards often necessitates discovering solutions and ideas others do not see. We should all acknowledge that the energy crisis we are currently experiencing will be severe. Therefore, many eyes are now focused on NDB, anticipating a reasonable proposal. That shows an ever-increasing demand for our solution, and we will put the necessary effort to deliver it.”.
As a result of the unprecedented severity of the energy crisis, the European Commission has declared an emergency intervention to bring down the skyrocketing cost of electricity. In the UK, the situation does not seem to be better, as the ongoing crisis is predicted to be worse than the 2008 financial crisis.
Predictably, NDB would be recognized for its efforts to end the energy crisis that has gripped the European Union and the United Kingdom. The Go Global Awards is one such initiative, and it is a joint project between the International Trade Council and the Estonian Business Innovation Agency. Organizations that are committed to innovation and perseverance in the face of the current business climate are honored with the Go Global Awards.
As a finalist, NDB was invited to three days of business meetings, roundtables, and the prize-giving dinner with Estonia's president.
One of the key events during the Go Global Awards was a closed event with the US ambassador in Estonia, where businesses, governments, and investment agencies discussed the common issues that innovation leaders face today and how to solve them.
The topic of an ongoing energy crisis was one of the main points of roundtable sessions, demonstrating the urgent need for innovative energy solutions such as NDB. This point was also raised by the NDB delegation during the pitch to the Go Global Awards judging committee.
“To be recognized as a finalist for the Go Global Awards is a tremendous honor. This is a great vote of confidence in the efficacy of the solutions we have been developing. Although there is much work to be done and numerous obstacles to overcome, we are confident in our efforts' eventual success..” - Giorgi Gogokhia, COO at NDB.
Worthy of mentioning that earlier, NDB became the winner of the Thinking Critical South Australia challenge as a viable answer to the global energy issue by the Government of South Australia. That allowed NDB to plan its expansion to the Australian market. The company attended the IMARC 2022 conference in Sydney as the first step.
IMARC is the largest mining conference in Australia, where more than 450 mining leaders and resource experts will come together, delivering ideas and serving as a meeting ground for the industry.
About NDB, Inc.
NDB, Inc. is developing nano diamond battery (NDB) alongside other safe nuclear technologies. Nano Diamond Battery is an innovative energy generator and storage that redefines and transforms the battery as we know it. This type of energy solution represents an alternative safe energy source that can have various applications in several fields.
The company is a member of the Alchemist Accelerator, the grand winner of the Orano call 2020, and the winner of Thinking Critical South Australia. The R&D is led by former University of Cambridge physicist and 2019 Institute of Physics Isaac Newton Medal winner, Professor Sir Michael Pepper. Founded in 2019, NDB is headquartered in San Francisco.
