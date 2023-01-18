Interstate 90 Reopened (Westbound) from Mitchell to Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – Interstate 90 has been reopened westbound from Sioux Falls to Mitchell as of 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

I-90 travel conditions:

Although I-90 is now reopened (eastbound and westbound) across the state, travelers should expect to encounter difficult driving conditions including narrow driving lanes, ice-covered roads, and snow-covered shoulders. Continual drifting is occurring due to the high accumulation of snow and sustained winds. Many on and off-ramps, along with the local crossroads at interchanges, remain impassable due to deep snow drifts.

Snow removal equipment will be working to remove snow and ice in the driving lanes and on the shoulders over the next few days. Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed as the clean-up continues.

No Travel Advisories remain in effect for state highways in the central and southeastern areas of South Dakota where the greatest snowfall totals were received in this storm system.

SD511 Notifications: For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. Sign up for customized notifications onhttps://sd511.orgfor this free service that allows you to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice.

To access all the latest information, please click on the Winter Storm Information graphic on the homepage of the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/.

