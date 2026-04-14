Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D Highway 44 by Lennox

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Contact:

Bridger Kraye, Project Engineer, 605-940-1879

LENNOX, S.D. – Beginning Monday, April 20, 2026, S.D. Highway 44 will be closed from the south side of the Oriole Avenue intersection to the intersection of Highway 44 (280th Street) to begin grading work by Lennox.

A signed detour route will be available using 465th Avenue on the west side of Lennox and 280th Street to travel east and west on Highway 44.

The project includes several roadway improvements on Highway 44. The north/south segment from 279th Street to 280th Street will be reconstructed with two 12-foot lanes, a center turn lane, eight-foot shoulders, and roadway lighting. The east–west segment from 280th Street to Interstate 29 will be milled and resurfaced.

The prime contractor on this $5 million project is Central Specialties, Inc. from Alexandria, MN. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information about this project including timelines, photos, and detour map on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/lennox44.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text LENNOX44 to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-