Project Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 212 between Eagle Butte and La Plant

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Contact:

John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-961-4930

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. - On Monday, April 20, 2026, a project is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 212 from just east of Eagle Butte to La Plant. The initial phase of the work will include milling of the existing surface and shoulder improvements near Eagle Butte. The project will next move to the east end near La Plant with continued milling and placement of a two-inch lift of asphalt concrete. Work will be progressing at multiple locations along the work zone.

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car during working hours and open to two-way traffic during non-working hours. Motorists should be prepared for delays of up to 15 minutes. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed when traveling through the work zone.

The primary contractor on this $15.4 million construction project is Border States Paving, Inc., of Fargo, ND. The overall project completion date is Friday, July 3, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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