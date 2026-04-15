S.D. Highway 25 Closure Planned for Grading Project Near Bradley

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Contact:

Brad Letcher, Huron Area Engineer, 605-353-7140

BRADLEY, S.D. – On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, crews will begin grading work on S.D. Highway 25 from S.D. Highway 20 north for approximately four miles. The grading work will require this four-mile section of Highway 25 to be closed to all through traffic.

The closure is anticipated to be in place until Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. All truck traffic is required to use State highways to detour around the closure. Truck traffic detour routes includes Highway 20, Interstate 29, and U.S. Highway 12. No truck traffic will be permitted on 437th Avenue (Codington County Road 27) or 155th Street during the closure.

A passenger vehicle detour will also be provided using Highway 20, 437th Avenue (Codington County Road 27), and 155th Street.

The prime contractor for this $11 million project is Midwest Contracting, LLC of Marshall, MN. The overall project completion date is Fall 2026.

Featured Project Information:

Find more information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/clarkcounty.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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