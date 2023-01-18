Westminster Barracks / Possession of Stimulant Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1007521
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/13/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 N MM 26, Westminster, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Depressant, Stimulant, Narcotic drugs
ACCUSED: Ryan Sprigg
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, Massachusetts
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 13th, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, I noticed an individual walking on Interstate 91 (I-91), near mile marker 26, in the Town of Westminster, Windham County, Vermont. I then immediately saw a vehicle pulled off in the break down lane, with no lights or hazards on. The person of interest was Ryan Sprigg, who was broken down on I-91. Subsequent investigation found Ryan in possession of a stimulant drug. Ryan was criminally processed at the Westminster Barracks and criminally cited to appear in front of the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Windham County on January 31st, 2023, at 10:00 AM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: January 31st, 2023 - 10:00 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.