Westminster Barracks / Possession of Stimulant Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1007521

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo                             

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 12/13/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 N MM 26, Westminster, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Depressant, Stimulant, Narcotic drugs

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Sprigg                                               

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, Massachusetts

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 13th, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, I noticed an individual walking on Interstate 91 (I-91), near mile marker 26, in the Town of Westminster, Windham County, Vermont. I then immediately saw a vehicle pulled off in the break down lane, with no lights or hazards on. The person of interest was Ryan Sprigg, who was broken down on I-91. Subsequent investigation found Ryan in possession of a stimulant drug. Ryan was criminally processed at the Westminster Barracks and criminally cited to appear in front of the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Windham County on January 31st, 2023, at 10:00 AM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: January 31st, 2023 - 10:00 AM            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

