Global Entertainment Holdings Announces New Developments In Growth Strategy

"The stock acquisition of this consumer products company fulfills our previously announced plan to purchase a well established & profitable business that provides great value for our shareholders.” — Gary Rasmussen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBHL) (the "Company" or "Global"), an independent global entertainment content production and OTT streaming distribution company has announced that the Company together with certain of its shareholders have completed a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “Transaction”) relating to the sale of a majority of the Company’s Series C Preferred Shares, which results in a change in the voting control of Global.

This Transaction will enable the Company to begin the process of acquiring, in a cashless exchange of stock, a successful California-based company engaged in the manufacture, sale and installation of home improvement products. As previously disclosed in its OTC Market filings, the Company has been pursuing acquisitions for a Consumer Brands division that exhibit excellent potential for organic growth. Additionally, the Company has authorized an increase in the Company’s authorized common stock to approximately 15.95 billion to be used as a “currency” to fuel its acquisition strategy, a portion of which such restricted shares will be used to facilitate the acquisition of the aforementioned California-based company. Both the targeted operating company and Global have retained PCOAB registered audit firms to conduct audits of both respective companies in anticipation of Global returning to SEC reporting status.

Gary Rasmussen, CEO of the Company commented, "The acquisition of this consumer products company through the issuance of our common stock fulfills our previously announced plan to purchase a well established and profitable business as a means of both diversifying our operations, as well as providing a strategic advancement of our overall growth strategy to develop long-term value for our shareholders. Further details regarding this transaction will be announced on a timely basis as they occur".



About Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc, (the "Company," "Global," "we" or "our") an independent global entertainment content production and OTT streaming distribution company that connects with audiences through compelling motion picture content and social media websites. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, affiliates and/or joint venture partners engaged in various aspects of the media and entertainment businesses. The company, through its' subsidiaries, plans to become a premier provider of Film & Entertainment by producing and streaming motion picture films, specialty DVD sets of classic films and TV series from its Hollywood Classic library (www.GlobalClassicMovies.com), and development of its unique straming channels, Crimes & Capers (www.CrimesnCapers.com) and and Final Chance Films (www.FinalChanceFilms.com) . The company intends to retain a majority of the rights to projects developed. For more information, please visit www.Global-GBHL.com.

