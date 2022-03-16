GBHL PRESENTS AILEEN WUORNOS TRUE STORY ON CRIMES & CAPERS

GBHL PRESENTS TRUE CRIME STORY OF AILEEN WUORNOS ON CRIMES & CAPERS STREAMING march 18

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Entertainment Holdings Inc. (OTC: GBHL) is pleased to announce the TRUE CRIME premiere of “DAMSEL OF DEATH”, the first film being released on our newly acquired streaming channel, CRIMES & CAPERS.

The true story of Aileen Wuornos, known as the DAMSEL OF DEATH, will be premiered this coming Saturday, March 19th at 9 PM Eastern time. Jackelyn Giroux was the only legal rights holder to Aileen Wuornos’ own story, and everyone portrayed in the film is a real person, as told by Aileen Wuornos. Originally, debuting at the NEW YORK FILM FESTIVAL, back in 2000, the film was blocked due to the sensitive nature, including the fact that three Police detectives sold their story rights plus Wuornos’ confession tape to CBS, before Wuornos was even convicted.

CRIMES & CAPERS plans to air films, never distributed, as they should have been, Global intends to screen one new film a month. Next month CRIMES & CAPERS will be airing HOSTAG& GAMES aka AMERICAN SUNSET starring Corey Haim before his untimely death.

CRIMES & CAPERS has a designated platform on the ROKU CHANNEL and was founded by Michael Schlie. “I created this channel because everybody follows crime and loves a good caper.” When I met Gary Rasmussen, the CEO of Global Entertainment Holdings, he encouraged me to move into the streaming media. Jackelyn Giroux has produced over 17 films and television shows, all about crime so she had a clear understanding why CRIMES & CAPERS is the streaming flavor of 2022.”

Jackelyn Giroux received a phone call from Aileen Wuornos when she was arrested under the name of her sister. Giroux went to Daytona Beach in Florida to meet the incarcerated Wuornos and a deal memo was signed by Wuornos and her then attorney, Russell Armstrong. “Every word in this film came out of Wuornos’s mouth. It is the only true story of her life,” states Giroux.

“DAMSEL OF DEATH”, the true Aileen Wuornos’ story, is scheduled to debut on the CRIMES & CAPERS streaming channel on MARCH 19, 2022, at 9PM Eastern Time. This is the only ‘True Story’ about Aileen Wuornos that she herself gave exclusively to Jackelyn Giroux, Co-Founder & President of Global Universal Film Group and You’ve Got The Part, via a deal memo signed in Daytona Beach, where Aileen Wuornos (aka Lee Wuornos) was arrested under the name of her sister. (See: https://fb.watch/bdaIp7Vi0Q/). Aileen Carol Wuornos was an American serial killer. During 1989–1990, while engaging in street prostitution along highways in Florida, she shot dead and robbed seven of her male clients. Wuornos claimed that her clients had either raped or attempted to rape her, and that all of the homicides were committed in self-defense. Wuornos was sentenced to death for six of the murders and on October 9, 2002, after 12 years on Florida's death row,[4] was executed by lethal injection.

About Crimes & Capers

Muskrat Media LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Entertainment Holdings, is the creator and sole operator of Crimes & Capers, a free, ad-based, 24 hour television channel featuring fun and creative criminal programming currently streaming on ROKU, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and on the web at www.crimesncapers.com.

About Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (OTC:GBHL)

Global Entertainment Holdings is a publicly-held, entertainment company with the goal of building a worldwide entertainment and media organization with subsidiaries, affiliates and/or joint venture partners engaged in various aspects of the media and entertainment businesses. GBHL operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries of Global Universal Film Group (Film Production & sales; Final Chance Films), Global Entertainment Film Fund, LLC (Film Slate Financing), You've Got the Part (Social Media) and Muskrat Media, LLC (Crimes & Capers). The Company is determined to stay on the cutting edge of social networking and media distribution through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. For more information on Global Entertainment Holdings (OTC: GBHL), please visit: http://www.Global-GBHL.com , or contact the Company by email at: info@Global-GBHL.com.

