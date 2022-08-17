Global Entertainment Holdings Acquires “Talking TP”

Talking TP has successfully sold over 500,000 units (based on factory est) as an award winning TV commercial and on the Internet.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Entertainment Holdings Inc. (OTC: GBHL) is pleased to announce that it has acquired the rights to a vintage consumer product known as “Talking TP” from its recent acquisition of Colby Marketing LLC., which will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of GBHL.

Colby Marketing’s flagship product, ‘Talking TP’ has a long and successful history having sold over 500,000 (according to factory estimates) as a winning TV commercial and on the Internet since 2003. Talking TP was an ‘As Seen on TV’ item and won several awards as a Christmas top gift item. It has been featured in Spencer Gifts, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart and Urban Outfitters, among some of the Big Box stores, but most of its sales in recent years have been wholesale to a few select distributors selling mostly through Amazon.

Gary Rasmussen, CEO of GBHL commented, “We have recently retained the services of technology and Internet marketing professionals to update Talking TP’s web presence and to prepare a social media campaign that will launch this Fall. By marketing direct-to-consumers, our Company anticipates revenues for Talking TP could increase three-fold.”

In years prior to the Pandemic, Colby Marketing had realized revenues of $6 per unit on 17 to 18 thousand units, per year, from the sale Talking TP to third parties who successfully retailed the product to consumers at about $18 per unit. As the product is believed to be favorably influenced by social media ads, GBHL plans to develop new marketing channels employing social media advertising to sell directly to consumers with the objective of maximizing future revenue and profits.

Charles “Russ” Colby stated, “I look forward to my company’s association with Global Entertainment Holdings (GBHL), as I am confident their team will increase our ability to sell more Talking TP units while at the same time affording us an opportunity to advance other related products, such as my ‘Talking Cereal Bowl’ for kids (co-owned with Ken Tarlow), which we believe has great marketing potential.”

Mr. Colby is the inventor of Talking TP and has operated the company since 2003. Colby continued, “We have lived through the Slinky and the Pet Rock, and they’re gone now, but Talking TP is still going strong after 20 years, with over 500,000 units sold worldwide, according to factory estimates!”

Colby Marketing is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Entertainment Holdings, and is the creator and original patent and trademark holder of Talking TP (http://www.talkingtp.com). Talking TP has been a best seller for over 20 years. Planned products include a “Talking Cereal Bowl” for children. Colby Marketing has sold primarily via distributors netting a wholesale price of about 1/3 of its retail price. However, the company now plans to market directly to consumers in hopes of tripling its revenue and boosting profits.

Global Entertainment Holdings is a publicly-held, entertainment company with the goal of building a worldwide entertainment and media organization with subsidiaries, affiliates and/or joint venture partners engaged in various aspects of the media and entertainment businesses. GBHL operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries of Global Universal Film Group (Film Production & sales; Final Chance Films), Global Entertainment Film Fund, LLC (Film Slate Financing), You've Got the Part (Social Media) and Muskrat Media, LLC (Crimes & Capers). The Company is determined to stay on the cutting edge of social networking and media distribution through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. For more information on Global Entertainment Holdings (OTC: GBHL), please visit: http://www.Global-GBHL.com.

