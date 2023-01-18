Submit Release
Webinar Special Topics Series – Leveraging Student Strengths: Neurodiversity and Mathematics

The Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education at the Maine Department of Education is pleased to announce our next speaker in our Special Topics Series – Dr. Rachel Lambert!

Leveraging Student Strengths: Neurodiversity and Mathematics

Dr. Rachel Lambert
January 31, 2023
3:30-4:30 pm

Audience: General & Special Educators, Administrators, Parents, Caregivers and Community Members Interested in Literacy, Dyslexia & Reading Disabilities and Interventions

Cost: FREE Register for Zoom Link Here

This presentation from Dr. Rachel Lambert will focus on giving neurodiverse students equal access to meaningful mathematics, by transforming how we understand neurodiversity and disability. In this session we will explore neurodiversity in relationship to mathematics teaching and learning. Dr. Lambert will discuss her research on dyslexia and mathematics, conducted with dyslexic mathematicians, as a springboard to discuss strategies to leverage the strengths of neurodiverse students in math class.

About the Presenter:

Dr. Rachel Lambert taught for over 10 years as a math educator, special educator, and inclusive educator and is now an Associate Professor at University of California Santa Barbara in both Mathematics Education and Special Education. She has her MA in Learning dis/Abilities from Teachers College and her PhD in Urban Education (focus on Mathematics, Science and Technology). Dr. Lambert is also a Disability Studies in Education Scholar. Her scholarly work investigates the intersections between disability studies in education and mathematics education. She has conducted longitudinal studies of how learners with and without disabilities construct identities as mathematics learners, and how mathematical pedagogy shapes disability. Her vast collection of resources and research can be found on her websites https://mathematizing4all.com/ and https://designing4inclusion.com/.

UDL Math Design Elements

